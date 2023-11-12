Angellica Bell makes Instagram comeback following Martin Lewis ‘sacking’ as she enjoys night out

Angellica Bell has broken her social media silence following reports she has been sacked from the Martin Lewis Money Show. The television presenter has co-hosted the ITV money saving show since 2017.

However, it was claimed this week that she was no longer part of the presenting team. ITV is said to have made the decision due to Angellica’s appearance on Channel 5’s Shop Smart, Save Money (previously The Gadget Show). ITV reportedly considered it a conflict of interest.

Angellica Bell has reportedly been dropped from The Martin Lewis Money Show (Credit: Splash News)

‘Everyone is stunned by the move’

Angellica joined the Martin Lewis Money Show five years ago in 2017. She contributed to the show achieving a BAFTA nomination in the Features category this year. Her sudden departure has therefore apparently caused a stir.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Everyone is stunned by the move – no one saw it coming. Angellica has been an integral part of the show since 2017 so for her to be bumped off air with no warning is crazy.

“Staff have naturally been talking and find the whole thing really awkward and unfair. But Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn’t up to him. Bosses say due to The Gadget Show’s rebranding as Shop Smart, Save Money concerns about editorial contradictions were raised, but in reality the decision had nothing to do with Angellica. Many staff feel at the very least bosses could have given her warning or an option as to which show she wanted to continue with.”

Another insider added: “Angellica was a valued part of the team having joined in series seven, but, given the importance of maintaining a clear, individual and distinct identity for the show it was felt that her new role meant she would not be offered a new contract to continue on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Angellica Bell breaks silence after Martin Lewis sacking reports

However, now Angellica has broken her silence after the reports – and she’s chosen to ignore the drama surrounding her.

Posting two pictures of herself at a charity gala earlier today (November 12), Angellica wrote: “What a fantastic night helping to raise money for the charity @childrenwithcanceruk. Their aim is to see a world where every child and young person survives cancer. So many moving and inspiring stories told. Thank you for having me.”

Fans were quick to send their support. One said: “Come back to the Martin Lewis Money Show – you are missed.” Another added: “Stunning Angelica, missing you so very much on the Martin Lewis show, what a beautiful human being you are!” “Why are you not on Martin Lewis any more?” a third asked. “Missed you on Martin Lewis,” another sad fan commented.

