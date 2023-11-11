Angellica Bell ‘secretly sacked’ from Martin Lewis Money Show after 7 series

The Martin Lewis Money Show recently dismissed presenting star Angellica Bell “with no warning”, new reports claim.

According to The Sun, Angellica had planned to continue her role on the BAFTA-nominated series for its 13th series. However, they claim that she was suddenly and unexpectedly axed.

The Martin Lewis Money Show unexpectedly dismissed Angellica, reports claim (Credit: Royal Television Society on YouTube)

The reason Angellica Bell was missing from Martin Lewis Money Show?

ITV apparently made the decision due to Angellica’s appearance on Channel 5’s Shop Smart, Save Money (previously The Gadget Show). They reportedly considered it a conflict of interest.

Angellica joined the Martin Lewis Money Show five years ago in 2017. She contributed to the show achieving a BAFTA nomination in the “Features” category this year.

Her sudden departure has therefore apparently caused a stir.

A source close to the show told The Sun: “Everyone is stunned by the move – no one saw it coming. Angellica has been an integral part of the show since 2017 so for her to be bumped off air with no warning is crazy. Staff have naturally been talking and find the whole thing really awkward and unfair, but Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn’t up to him.”

Angellica joined Martin Lewis’s show in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

They then went on: “Bosses say due to The Gadget Show’s rebranding as Shop Smart, Save Money concerns about editorial contradictions were raised, but in reality the decision had nothing to do with Angellica. Many staff feel at the very least bosses could have given her warning or an option as to which show she wanted to continue with.”

Show insider denies claims

A show insider also reportedly gave their version of events.

“Angellica was a valued part of the team having joined in series seven, but, given the importance of maintaining a clear, individual and distinct identity for the show it was felt that her new role meant she would not be offered a new contract to continue on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live,” they explained.

“The Martin Lewis Money Show Live production team did not become aware that Angellica’s new show would be called Shop Smart, Save Money until that programme was announced to the media in late September, with filming for it involving Angelllica having already started prior to that.”

They also claimed: “An amicable discussion was held with her regarding the situation.”

Currently no official parties have commented on the matter. ED! has contacted ITV for comment on this story.

