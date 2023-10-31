Martin Lewis tipped to land Phillip Schofield’s This Morning role

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has been tipped to land Phillip Schofield’s former role on This Morning.

Could the star swap his occasional appearances on the show for something more permanent going forward?

Will Martin host This Morning? (Credit: ITV)

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis tipped to land Phillip Schofield’s role on This Morning?

With Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby out of the picture, the future of This Morning is up for speculation. Who will be fronting the show going forward?

Will Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary get the gig full-time? Or will it be Josie and Craig? Or will Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark make a triumphant return?

Well, it’s going to be none of them, according to the bookies. According to OLBG, Martin Lewis is going to be the next permanent host of This Morning! They currently have the 51-year-old at 20/1 for the role.

Martin is no stranger to hosting TV shows. As well as hosting his own show on ITV, he has also, on occasion, hosted Good Morning Britain too.

Could we be seeing him on the green sofa in the near future?

Rylan and Josie hosted the show together (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers pick their new Phil and Holly?

Meanwhile, it seems as though This Morning viewers have already picked their new Phil and Holly.

Yesterday (Monday, October 30) saw Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson host the show together. It’s safe to say that fans were happy with the pairing and happy to see Rylan back on the show.

“Rylan lights up the TV with joy!” one viewer tweeted. “Welcome home, Rylan! And Josie. We are spoiled! #ThisMorning,” another said.

“Lovely to have Rylan back on here. Him and Josie are great together. Far more calming than in previous weeks,” a third wrote.

“Great duo of Rylan and Josie #ThisMorning,” another gushed.

Could Ruth and Rylan host the show together soon? (Credit: ITV)

Rylan to become permanent This Morning host?

Last week, it was revealed that Rylan would be back hosting the show.

“Rylan is just so popular with the British public, he is adored. This Morning bosses are absolutely delighted to have got him back on after such a long break. He will be joining Josie and he is thrilled,” a source told the MailOnline.

“The pair of them will have such a laugh together. ITV executives are sure that they will be a real hit with the viewers.”

The bookies believe that Rylan will be back hosting the show alongside Ruth Langsford soon too.

BonusCodeBets has Rylan and Ruth to host the show together at 3/1.

The Martin Lewis Money Show airs tonight (Tuesday, October 31) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

