Angellica Bell expresses her sadness over Martin Lewis exit as ITV insists split is amicable

Angellica Bell has broken her silence following her ‘secret sacking’ from The Martin Lewis Money Show

TV presenter Angellica, 47, co-hosted the ITV finance and consumer affairs programme from 2017.

During her six series on the show, it was nominated for a BAFTA award.

But following recent reports claiming she was dismissed with no warning from the role, former CBBC star Angellica has reacted to a supportive comment from a fan on social media.

Angellica Bell latest: Star breaks silence

Seemingly replaced by Olympian and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye, Angellica had an emotional reaction on Instagram recently when a supporter offered kind words.

They told her as she posted about her busy day and “#positivevibes”: “Missed you on Martin Lewis.”

Other users agreed with the remark in the comments section, with several echoing it. One person wrote: “Same! Are you going back?”

However, Angellica – who took on a new role with Channel 5’s Shop Smart, Save Money earlier in 2023 – reacted to the first well-wisher by replying with a tearful emoji and three kisses.

Angellica ‘sacking’ shocked staff

According to a source speaking to The Sun, the change caught other production staff by surprise.

They are said to have claimed: “Everyone is stunned by the move – no one saw it coming.

“Angellica has been an integral part of the show since 2017 so for her to be bumped off air with no warning is crazy.

“Staff have naturally been talking and find the whole thing really awkward and unfair, but Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn’t up to him.”

Angellica Bell was part of The Martin Lewis Money Show for six years

ITV issue statement

Additionally, the insider is quoted as saying bosses were also concerned about potential “contradictions” between Angellica’s shows on two different channels.

We are working with her on other forthcoming programmes.

However, ITV representatives have been reported as now breaking their silence on the matter. A spokesperson said: “Angellica is not working on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live. However, the relationship with her remains amicable and we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes.”

ED! has approached representatives for Angellica Bell and ITV for comment.

