Ex Martin Lewis Money Show star Angellica Bell makes TV return on Lorraine following ‘secret sacking’

After reports she was ‘sacked’ from the Martin Lewis Money Show, presenter Angellica Bell has made her TV comeback.

The TV favourite was a regular on the ITV show, co-hosting the programme alongside Martin since 2017. During her six series on the show, it was nominated for a BAFTA. However, last week it was revealed she was no longer part of the presenting team.

But now, just days after her shock exit, Angellica has returned to our TV screens.

The presenter was reportedly axed from the show (Credit: ITV)

Angellica bounces back amid Martin Lewis Money Show ‘axe’

ITV’s decision to reportedly axe Angellica from the Martin Lewis Money Show is said to be because of her appearance on Channel 5’s Shop Smart, Save Money (previously The Gadget Show). The broadcaster reportedly considered it a conflict of interest.

But on Thursday (November 16) Angellica was back on telly screens on ITV’s Lorraine. The presenter chatted live from the Magic Radio studio alongside her co-host Harriet Scott.

The pair spoke to Lorraine Kelly about the show’s Change And Check Choir and its new single Golden, which features Joss Stone. The tune is eyeing up the number one spot in the UK charts this week – and will raise funds for breast cancer.

Angellica appeared on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Former Martin Lewis Money star Angellica on Lorraine

Talking about the cause, Angellica told Lorraine: “I know people who have died [from cancer]. I had a special friend of mine from university died of breast cancer really, really young.”

She went on: “I know you have been able to help people and women to understand their bodies, to check and know that these things are real and we need to protect ourselves.”

Speaking about the song, she gushed: “It’s amazing – it’s really, really good. I heard it and saw Joss stinging last week on the show and it was incredible.”

Angellica ‘sacking’ shocked staff

According to a source speaking to The Sun, Angellica’s exit caught other production staff by surprise. They are said to have claimed: “Everyone is stunned by the move – no one saw it coming. Angellica has been an integral part of the show since 2017 so for her to be bumped off air with no warning is crazy.

“Staff have naturally been talking and find the whole thing really awkward and unfair, but Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn’t up to him.”

Read more: Angellica Bell expresses her sadness over Martin Lewis exit as ITV insists split is amicable

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.