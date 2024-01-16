Struggling Martin Lewis halts This Morning amid ‘difficult’ sound blunder

Martin Lewis was forced to halt This Morning today as he struggled with an on-air blunder.

The TV favourite was back on screens on Tuesday (January 16) for the latest instalment of the ITV show. Martin chatted to hosts Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary as he answered financial questions from the nation.

But during their chat, things took an awkward turn when Martin had to make a request to the sound crew.

Martin was not too impressed (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on This Morning today

During the segment, Martin shared his thoughts on interest-only mortgages. The savvy presenter also offered tips to those suffering amid the cost of living crisis.

However, Martin quickly confessed that he was “struggling slightly” over a sound blunder on the show.

Halting the programme, he told This Morning hosts Josie and Dermot: “Can I just tell your sound people, I’m hearing myself back and it’s very difficult – can you make sure you turn that off. I’m struggling slightly.”

It didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the awkward moment. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person quipped: “Martin Lewis didn’t hold back on This Morning.” Someone else added: “Martin Lewis (austerity’s version).”

The show suffered a sound blunder (Credit: ITV)

Martin distracts viewers

It comes after last week, Martin had viewers distracted during a This Morning appearance as they begged him to “wipe his nose”.

One rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: “Tell Martin Lewis to wipe his nose!” alongside a snap of the incriminating moment. Another wrote: “Martin Lewis wipe your nose I beg of you.”

After Martin wiped his nose, another wrote: “Martin just wiped his snotty nose with his finger.” Someone else pleaded: “Couldn’t your producers let Martin Lewis know he has a snotty nose on camera this morning. Poor guy.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. The Martin Lewis Money Show airs tonight (January 16) from 8pm on ITV1.

