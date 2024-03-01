This Morning saw Paddy McGuinness host today as he replaced Dermot O’Leary – and some viewers weren’t happy!

It’s Friday which means usually Dermot hosts the show alongside Alison Hammond. However, this Friday, things were different and Dermot was nowhere to be seen!

Opening the show, Alison said: “Hello and a very warm welcome to your Friday’s This Morning.”

Paddy hosted This Morning alongside Alison today! (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Dermot O’Leary replaced by Paddy McGuinness

She continued, turning to Paddy: “Happy St. David’s Day – Paddy McGuinness! How are you? It’s so good to see you.”

Paddy, 50, replied: “I’m alright. Giving us 20 minutes before we’re taken off air,” as Alison laughed.

Alison said: “No, we’re going to be fine. This was always going to happen wasn’t it?” as she gestured to them both hosting.

Paddy then joked: “I had to put another t-shirt on, the nipples are a bit… they’ve got a mind of their own!”

Where is Dermot O’Leary today?

Alison said: “No but seriously, thank you for coming in. Dermot’s having a little day off today.”

Paddy joked: “Well, I’ve got Dermot O’Leary and Ben Shephard tied up in my dressing room.”

Giving us 20 minutes before we’re taken off air

The pair then cracked on with the show, revealing what was coming up. Of course, viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Paddy hosting the daytime show. One fumed: “Paddy McGuinness on #ThisMorning? What fresh hell is this…”

Viewers were divided over Paddy’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness on This Morning

Another added: “As if this week already hasn’t been bad enough.”

A third wrote: “Absolutely will not be watching, can’t stand the man.”

However, others loved having Paddy on the programme! One gushed: “I must be the only one who likes Paddy McGuinness as a presenter.”

Another said: “Should be a good show.”

Someone else tweeted: “I love Paddy!!! He doesn’t even say anything funny and he has me in hysterics!!!!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

