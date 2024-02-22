Ben Shephard shares his final day on Good Morning Britain as Kate Garraway jokes ‘you’re dead to me’ 

Ben Shephard will be saying his goodbyes to Good Morning Britain as he makes the move to This Morning.

The TV favourite has been a regular on the morning ITV show since 2014. Alongside the likes of Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid, Ben has woken up the nation for years – while sharing the latest breaking news stories.

But last week, it was finally revealed that Ben and Cat Deeley would be new permanent This Morning hosts – replacing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby who quit last year.

As a result of his new job, Ben will be quitting GMB – much to the shock of fans. And now, Ben has revealed when his last day on the long-running show will be.

The TV favourite revealed when his final day on GMB will be (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard quits Good Morning Britain for This Morning

Good Morning Britain was back on screens on Thursday (February 22) with Ben and co-host Kate Garraway at the helm. And it didn’t take long for the pair to talk about his exit from the show.

At the start of the show, Kate greeted all of her co-stars – and made a point to ignore Ben. She joked: “I’m not speaking to you, I can’t even hear you any more! You are dead to me now.”

Kate ‘ignored’ Ben at the start of the show (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain star ‘not speaking’ to Ben

Ben then spoke out about his decision to become a This Morning presenter. He added: “Thank you very much for the amazing messages that I have had.

“Obviously, it’s something I considered very, very carefully because these guys have been my family – for the last 10 years for some of them and way, way longer for us [Kate]. So, it’s not something that I’ve taken lightly but it feels like quite an exciting opportunity.”

Kate joked that she’s ‘not speaking’ to Ben after quitting the show (Credit: ITV)

When is Ben’s last day on Good Morning Britain?

He then revealed that his last day on GMB will be Friday (February 23). Kate then noted how they have “27 hours” left, and insisted they will celebrate and mark his final day.

The much-loved pair also pointed out how they were both wearing matching blue outfits. Kate joked: “I think subliminally I’m trying to claw onto you, to hold you back. You finally got rid of the lead weights around your ankles!”

Ben and Cat on This Morning

Last week This Morning finally announced who will be hosting the show permanently going forwards. The news comes eight months after Phillip Schofield quit, and almost four months on from Holly Willoughby‘s exit.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will be fronting the show from March 2024 onwards.

“This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job,” Ben said in a statement.

