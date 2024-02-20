How new This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will ‘differ’ from Holly and Phil with their new partnership

New This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley start on the ITV1 show next month, and their hosting style will differ from that of predecessors Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, it’s been claimed.

Phil stepped down amid much controversy last spring, with Holly following suit in the autumn. This month, Ben and Cat were finally announced as their replacements, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary keeping their Friday show.

But, according to celebrity astrologist and body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Slingo, viewers will notice a bit of a change when it comes to how the new pairing approach the show. And that’s all thanks to their star signs.

Ben Shephard is joining the team as one of the new This Morning presenters (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters Ben and Cat: ‘Opposites attract’

While fire sign Ben is a Sagittarius, his co-star Cat is a Scorpio, who are known for their sensitivity and mystery. Inbaal claims the duo will prove to be a classic example of “opposites attract”. And viewers will see this emerge as they get to grips with the new role.

“Cat is a Scorpio, which is a sensual, mysterious and sensitive sign. Ben is a Sagittarius, which is upfront, honest and adventurous.

“Their compatibility is that of opposites attract. Where she’ll cry at the difficult stories, he’ll be the first to laugh when something inappropriate happens. Where she’ll raise a sarcastic eyebrow, he’ll be all-in enthusiastic about any challenges,” Inbaal said.

Cat Deeley is replacing Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa (Credit: ITV)

Comparisons to Holly and Phil

There will inevitably be comparisons to Holly and Phil – but Inbaal reckons Ben and Cat “couldn’t be more different”.

“Compared with Phil and Holly, they’re apples and oranges. The departing pair were Aries and Aquarius who couldn’t be more different.

“Where Cat and Ben will become known for their sensitivity and passion according to their astrology, Phil and Holly will be remembered for the Aries directness and Aquarius peacefulness,” Inbaal concluded.

Read more: This Morning’s Josie Gibson undergoes hair transformation as she ditches trademark blonde locks

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.