GMB star Kate Garraway admits ‘worry’ over Ben Shephard’s exit as stars bid tearful farewell

Ben Shephard hosted his final GMB show today as Kate Garraway admitted “worry” over his exit.

Ben, 49, is making a move to This Morning. He’ll be hosting the main Monday to Thursday shows alongside Cat Deeley from March.

On Friday’s GMB, all of Ben’s co-stars gathered to pay tribute to his time on the show.

Kate Garraway admits ‘worry’ over Ben Shephard GMB exit

Towards the end of the show, Kate paid a touching tribute to her co-host and friend. Beforehand, Ben’s family and friends had appeared via video call to send him sweet messages.

Susanna Reid told Ben: “The viewers have such a special relationship with you, they love you, they adore you and they’re really going to miss you. But we’re all going to miss you so much. You create such special partnerships.”

She then turned to Kate, adding: “I just wanted to ask Kate how you’re going to do without Ben?”

Kate admitted: “I don’t know. I mean I think it’s a worry, I think it’s a genuine worry.”

She added: “I’m not going to say too much because you will make me cry. You’re an incredible person and incredible friend.

“You’re an incredible broadcaster and anyone that works with you loves you.”

Kate went on: “I’m going to miss you. It’s a very long time. I won’t say any more but we know you’re going to be fantastic.”

Speaking about his exit, Ben said: “I’m literally going just next door, you’ll see me. We can all stay out a bit later!”

Giving his final sign off, Ben emotionally said: “A friend of mine text me last night and he said, ‘enjoy setting your alarm for stupid o’clock for the last time.’ I said, ‘I think I actually might.’ I didn’t, it’s horrible.

“But what I have known is as soon as I get in here I’m going to be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, gorgeous, talented, challenging, chaotic, annoying, fabulous people that make me better at what I do.”

He then thanked the crew behind the scenes, before saying: “Thank you to the viewers for trusting me.”

