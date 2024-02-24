Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s first day on This Morning has finally been confirmed – by his Good Morning Britain pal Richard Arnold.

Richard was involved in GMB’s epic send-off for Ben on Friday (February 23). And, he revealed when we can expect to see Ben back on our screens on This Morning.

The GMB and Tipping Point favourite was confirmed as the new Monday to Thursday co-host earlier this month. He will be joined by Cat Deeley. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will stay on board for their regular Friday show.

Ben Shephard is joining the This Morning team next month (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s start date on This Morning confirmed

Housewives’ favourite Ben will enjoy a couple of weeks off before he starts work on This Morning.

Speaking earlier this week, Richard Arnold confirmed that Ben’s first show will be on March 11. This means he’ll have two weeks off before having to set his alarm clock – albeit for a slightly later time than usual.

Announcing his departure, from GMB, Ben said: “This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

“For the last 10 years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved.”

Cat Deeley is the new female co-host of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who will replace Ben on GMB?

The bookies have waded in on this one, and it seems it might not be good news for some viewers.

Lingo host – and GMB regular – Adil Ray is the hot favourite to take over the reigns of the early morning show on ITV1.

According to Instant Casino, he is currently 5/2 to replace Ben. Ed Balls and Rylan Clark follow behind with odds of 4/1.

GMB viewers aren’t exactly fans of Adil. In fact, many on Twitter complained the last time he fronted the show alongside Kate Garraway.

One even declared that his presence alone was reason enough to “turn off”.

