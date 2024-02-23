Inside Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes’ ‘feud’ – from when it began to scathing public rants

An alleged feud between former ITV presenters Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes has been brewing for many years. But, when did it start? And what were the reasons?

Here’s everything we know about their reported fallout…

Eamonn’s wife Ruth reportedly fell out with Phillip behind the scenes (Credit: YouTube)

When Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield’s ‘feud’ began?

According to an insider at the MailOnline last year, Eamonn had a dislike for Phillip as he was paid considerably less than him for the same job.

“Eamonn was said to be on around £150,000 a year for his one-day-a-week presenting role, while Holly and Phil were on more than £700,000 for their four days,” they said.

The source stated that Eamonn was irritated because Phillip and Holly “had the red carpet treatment” and were “seen as stars”.

They alleged: “Eamonn couldn’t see how someone like him, a proper journalist, would come beneath the bloke who was in the broom cupboard with Gordon The Gopher.”

Phillip frustrated Eamonn’s wife Ruth

Viewers first noticed something was up when Phillip seemingly fell out with Eamonn’s wife, Ruth Langsford.

While presenting This Morning in April 2019, Phillip spoke to Ruth in the Loose Women studio to discuss the upcoming episode’s topics. While in the middle of talking, Phillip cut her off.

“Guys, we’re going to have to jump in there and stop you I’m afraid because we’re a bit tight for time at this end. Thank you, Ruth,” he said.

An unimpressed Ruth didn’t hide her emotions and said: “Well, I only had about two more words to say.”

Ruth ‘didn’t invite’ Phillip to Eamonn’s 60th

In December 2019, it was reported that Ruth had filed a complaint about Phillip to her bosses at ITV.

However, that same month, it was claimed that Ruth also refused to invite Phillip to Eamonn’s 6oth birthday bash.

“Phillip did not get an invite and it was awkward, although the official line was it was a ‘small intimate affair, for family and close friends’,” an inside source told The Sun at the time.

“But Eamonn clearly is going to support his wife after she complained about Phil.”

At the ITV Christmas party, Eamonn and Ruth were not present, but Phillip was.

Eamonn and Ruth were ‘furious and upset’ to be replaced on This Morning

Less than a year later, it was announced that Eamonn and Ruth were suddenly being replaced on This Morning in November 2020. They had been presenting the show on a Friday since 2006.

By the new year, Eamonn and Ruth were permanently replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

“Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made,” a source told the Mirror.

Since leaving This Morning, Ruth remained on Loose Women. However, Eamonn left the network altogether and joined GB News.

Phillip branded ‘passive-aggressive’ by Eamonn (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn referred to Phillip as ‘passive-aggressive’

Ever since moving over to GB News, Eamonn has been very vocal about how he feels about Phillip.

In February 2022, Eamonn lashed out by referring to him as “passive-aggressive”. He also accused Phillip of “snubbing people”.

Addressing his wife’s rumoured feud with Phillip, Eamonn said: “It’s up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her.”

Fans also noticed that Eamonn had been liking shady tweets about Phillip’s 40th year in the industry.

Eamonn Holmes weighs in on ‘queuegate’

In September 2022, Phillip and former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby were criticised for allegedly jumping the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

ITV defended the presenters and insisted they were filming for a segment. However, Eamonn had something to say on the subject with a cryptic message.

“I’ll tell you what’s strategic. Why is Holly fighting to keep her job, according to The Sun, but Mr Phillip isn’t?” he asked.

Eamonn stated there was ‘no chemistry’ between Phillip and Holly

By May 2023, many headlines suggested that Phillip and former co-star Holly had fallen out behind the scenes. According to Phillip, however, he said it wasn’t true.

He referred to the Dancing On Ice host as his “rock” and insisted they are still “the best of friends”.

Eamonn, however, wasn’t having any of it. On GB News, he said: “The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.”

He stated the pair deserved “a special award for best actors”.

Eamonn said the ‘chemistry’ between Holly and Phil was fake (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn insisted Phillip Schofield was ‘sacked’ from ITV

Days later, Phillip revealed that he was leaving This Morning after several negative headlines. Some people had spoken out about Phil’s alleged behaviour behind the scenes.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love,” he said in a statement.

Eamonn didn’t believe Phillip’s statement and believed was “sacked” by ITV.

He said on GB News: “Oh please, just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”

Despite Eamonn’s claims, ITV denied them. Days later, Phillip revealed he was stepping away from ITV altogether, admitting he had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

‘If you are looking for a fight, you have picked the wrong person’

In an Instagram statement, Phillip referred to “people with grudges”. He said: “The same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.”

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

Eamonn assumed Phillip was referring to himself and branded him “delusional”. He added on X – formerly Twitter: “If you are looking for a fight, you have picked the wrong person.”

Eamonn believed ITV covered up for Phillip’s affair (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes accuses ITV of ‘covering up’ Phillip Schofield’s affair

In an exclusive with Eamonn on GB News in May 2023, the Irish presenter accused ITV of “covering up” Phillip’s affair.

“Those in authority had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge a bullet with this. With Schofield talking about those who speak out against him– namely me, Amanda Holden, Dr Ranj [Singh] as well. You simply sit there and think ‘No mate, you’ve had it all your way for too long’,” he said.

However, ITV denied this.

