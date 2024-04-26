Giovanni Pernice has shared his first photo of his girlfriend in a loved-up post. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to social media to share a sweet tribute to his significant other.

It was recently revealed that the star had rekindled his romance with Molly Brown, with the blonde beauty later being spotted sporting a ring – which sounded like an engagement ring!

Although Gio’s reps have squashed rumours that he has proposed, it seems the pair are going from strength to strength.

Giovanni Pernice girlfriend

Alongside a snap of Giovanni embracing Molly, the star penned: “Happy bday to my beautiful!! TMABWAW. I love you!”

Molly gushed back in the comment section: “Love of my life. Thank you baby, TMABW.”

Of course, Giovanni’s fans were quick to share their thoughts, with many sharing their well wishes.

One praised: “Happy birthday Molly, gorgeous pic.”

Another penned: “Both of you make make a very beautiful couple.”

Giovanni Pernice has rekindled his romance with his girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

A third joked: “Aw man, you’re no longer single that’s me out the running dammit.”

A fourth questioned: “Okay going to sound like your mum now but does this mean we can have a grand baby? Please?”

Their loved-up display comes after rumours that the pair had split.

An insider told The Mirror at the time of their supposed breakup: “Things between Molly and Giovanni initially were going really well.

“But in the last week or two they have really deteriorated. The two of them have had a series of bust-ups and decided to call it quits.”

Since then, Molly was snapped supporting Giovanni at the London Palladium.

Giovanni recently he announced he would be taking a break after his tour (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice engaged rumours

The pair originally went public in February.

“Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and though it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them,” a source told The Mirror at the time.

“He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other.”

However, it was later reported that they had split – when they unfollowed each other and Molly removed a snap of Gio from her social media.

Molly was spotted leaving a performance on Gio’s tour earlier this week and pictures obtained by The Mirror, showed her with a gold band on her ring finger.

Despite this, Giovanni’s representatives have been quick to shut down rumours of a proposal. They denied claims that the couple are engaged.

