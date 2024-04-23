Giovanni Pernice took to social media to pay tribute to his UK tour. The Strictly Come Dancing professional has been met with an outpouring of support after embarking on a successful tour across the country.

Of course, it wasn’t just Gio celebrating his own achievements on socials, he received an outpouring of love from fans!

Giovanni took to Instagram to share the sweet message…

Giovanni Pernice has been performing on tour for the past few months (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice praises success of his UK tour

In wake of a rocky year, amidst facing allegations over his partnership with Strictly partner Amanda Abbington and an alleged feud quickly ensuing, Giovanni looks to have put on a brave face.

Whether he has been gallivanting round Spain with Anton Du Beke or taking to a stage near you, the Sicilian dancer hasn’t lifted his foot off the pedal.

Now, he is paying tribute to his own successes, in a heartfelt message shared to social media.

Alongside a clip of the star on stage being serenaded by applause from his audience, Gio gushed: “Long video ALERT. Watch this video only if you have a few minutes to spare.

I’m just a bloke from Sicily, taking in that I have managed to sell out The London Palladium for another year.

“Don’t mind me, I’m just a bloke from Sicily, taking in that I have managed to sell out The London Palladium for another year with my OWN SOLO SHOW…

“What a surreal night and amazing atmosphere. Thank you to every person who came along and made this such a special night.

“I love you all, G.”

Giovanni Pernice receives outpouring of support from fans

Giovanni’s fans were quick to chime in on his successes, with plenty flocking to the comment section to sing his praise. One said: “The best. What an atmosphere!”

Another wrote: “This is amazing, well deserved. So proud of you. You are our champ you all work so hard and deserve this.”

A third chimed in: “The roof was well and truly raised, and you deserved every second of it.”

A fourth gushed: “What an amazing show. It just gets better every year. Thank you all for all your hard work it, is much appreciated.”

“Incredibly proud of you! You deserved it all,” wrote a fifth.

Giovanni Pernice is celebrating the success of his UK tour (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Giovanni’s tour success comes as he announces he will be taking some time away from performing.

The star recently embarked on a four-month tour dubbed the Let Me Entertain You tour before announcing another stint of shows with Anton and yet another live tour in 2025.

Giovanni has since admitted that he is in need of a break. He told his followers last week: “After performing in front of over half a million people for seven years in row, I plan to take a little break after next year’s tour.

“So book your tickets in advance for ‘GIOVANNI – THE LAST DANCE’.”

