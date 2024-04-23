Giovanni Pernice shuts down engagement rumours as girlfriend ‘spotted with ring’

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has been forced to pour cold water on rumours he’s engaged to his girlfriend.

It was recently revealed that the star had rekindled his romance with Molly Brown – and she’s now been spotted sporting a band on her ring finger…

Gio split from Molly after three weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice girlfriend

Back in February, Strictly star Giovanni went public with his relationship with Molly.

“Giovanni and Molly met a few weeks ago, and though it is very early days, things seem to be going well between them,” a source told The Mirror at the time.

“He has been keeping things quiet because he didn’t want too much pressure on as they’re getting to know each other.”

However, after just three weeks together, Gio, 33, and Molly, 24, reportedly split. This was backed by the fact that they unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Molly also deleting a snap of herself and Giovanni from her profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mollybrownxox)

Molly Brown and Giovanni Pernice

However, it seems as though Molly and Gio have rekindled their romance in recent weeks.

Molly was spotted leaving Gio’s tour show at the London Palladium on Sunday evening (April 21).

In pictures obtained by The Mirror, Molly was seen with a gold band on her ring finger. This, obviously, sent rumours of Giovanni being engaged into overdrive.

However, his representatives have been quick to shut the rumour mill down, denying claims that the couple are engaged.

Gio looks set to return to Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ‘handed new contract’

Earlier this month it was reported that Giovanni had been handed a new contract for Strictly.

It comes after the Amanda Abbington scandal, which saw claims she had been diagnosed with PTSD following her time dancing with Gio on the show.

“He is thrilled. While there are dots on i’s and crosses on t’s still to be written in, it all looks to be happening for him. As it’s the 20th anniversary, it’s a big year for the show. Everyone involved wants Giovanni to be part of it,” an insider told the MailOnline.

“It has been a really difficult few months for him. To have been hit with such claims – but not having anything he can respond to – has been really, really tough.”

The insider added that the BBC is “backing him all the way”.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice supported as he announces he’s ‘taking a break’: ‘You’ll be extremely missed by millions of people’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.