Giovanni Pernice supported as he announces he’s ‘taking a break’: ‘You’ll be extremely missed by millions of people’

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has admitted that he has his heart set on a break away from performing.

The professional dancer recently won over viewers in two series of adventures alongside Anton Du Beke – Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily and Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

Since then, he has embarked on a four-month tour dubbed the Let Me Entertain You tour before announcing another stint of shows with Anton Du Beke and yet another live tour in 2025.

Now, Gio has revealed that he is in need of a break, so will be taking some time away from performing.

Strictly’s Giovanni has received an outpouring of support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice taking time out

Alongside a poster with his string of upcoming tour dates in 2025, Gio penned: “I have had a wonderful time this year on my solo tour and already looking forward to even bigger and better next year!

“After performing in front of over half a million people for seven years in row, I plan to take a little break after next year’s tour, so book your tickets in advance for ‘GIOVANNI – THE LAST DANCE’.”

Despite his announcement, plenty of Giovanni’s fans were quick to support his decision. One wrote: “You so deserve a break but please don’t disappear from social media. You will be so missed.”

No one deserves a break more than you do, you work so hard and give so much.

Another said: “This year was fantastic so you definitely deserve a rest, though!”

A third gushed to the Strictly alumni: “You deserve the break, but please ensure you come back xx.”

A fourth added: “No one deserves a break more than you do, you work so hard and give so much. Don’t stay away too long you will be very much missed.”

“Just don’t stay away too long,” chimed in a fifth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke hints at more adventures with Giovanni

It comes after Anton took to social media to acknowledge his and Gio’s series coming to an end.

He wrote alongside a snap of the dynamic duo: “Hello my loves! If you’re missing having myself and the gorgeous @giovannipernice on your screens this evening you can catch up with Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain on BBC iPlayer!

“Lots of love! Anton.”

The duo won over viewers in their recent series (Cedit: BBC / Anton & Giovanni’s adventures in Spain)

Their fans, of course, took the opportunity to ask for another series. One pleaded: “More! More!”

Another agreed: “We can never have enough of you two on our TV screens. There has to be another series but please can you take me with you next time?”

A third wrote: “Looking forward to seeing more of your adventures.”

Gio’s Strictly future

Neither Giovanni or the BBC has commented on the star’s future on Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer line-up for 2024 is yet to be announced, but fans will be hoping that Giovanni isn’t planning on stepping away from dance entirely.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice tells fans ‘don’t miss your chance’ as he shares tour dates with Anton Du Beke

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.