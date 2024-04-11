Giovanni Pernice has shared an update on his tour with Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke, tellking fans to not “miss your chance”.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars will embark on their joint dance tour this summer as it kicks off in June. Anton & Giovanni Together will begin on June 14 in Hayes.

But Giovanni had a warning for fans on his Instagram this week, over the tickets.

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke tour

Alongside a promo picture of the tour, Giovanni wrote: “We’re bringing Sicily and Spain in London on the 2nd of July! Don’t miss your chance to see us TOGETHER on stage! We can’t wait, book now.”

Fans were excited in the comments, with one gushing: “Amazing you two, such a great friendship.”

Another wrote: “Really can’t wait to see you both in Belfast. VIP Meet and Greet front row seats.”

Giovanni and Anton’s tour will see them dance up and down the UK from Reading and London to Dublin and Belfast.

Giovanni and Anton’s travel series

The dancers’ BBC travel series – Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain – recently ended, leaving fans gutted. However, Giovanni wrote on Instagram: “We have left Spain but we are back on the road together and I can’t wait, brand new show coming up,” referring to the tour.

Don’t miss your chance to see us TOGETHER on stage!

Following the third and final episode of their travel show, fans begged Giovanni and Anton to make another travel series. They previously toured Italy for their travel show, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily.

This second series seen the duo travel around Anton’s motherland, Spain. One fan said on Instagram: “Please say that there will be another series.”

Another wrote: “We can never have enough of you two on our TV screens. There has to be another series but please can you take me with you next time?”

Someone else begged: “Please do more.”

During the second series, Anton and Giovanni were joined by their fellow pro Gorka Marquez for an appearance. Gorka is originally from Spain, and he took Anton and Giovanni to some of the best food spots in San Sebastián.

