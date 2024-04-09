Fans are eager for Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke to embark on another series of adventures.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourites recently starred in their second series, where they explored Anton’s motherland, Spain.

Their programme went down a treat with viewers. So much so, plenty are calling out for more.

Meanwhile, the pair seem to have hinted that they could be returning to our screens, but one question on everyone’s lips is, when?!

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke travel series

Anton took to social media to acknowledge the outpouring of reaction to his series alongside Giovanni coming to an end. However, his post sparked even more thoughts from fans.

He alongside a snap of the dynamic duo smiling and donning sun hats: “Hello my loves! If you’re missing having myself and the gorgeous @giovannipernice on your screens this evening you can catch up with Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain on BBC iPlayer!

“Lots of love! Anton.”

Strictly fans want Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke to embark on more adventures (Credit: BBC / BBC Studios / Ana Maria Arevalo Gosen)

Fans of the pair took the opportunity to share just how much they want Gio and Anton back on their screens. One wrote: “Please say that there will be another series.”

Another pleaded: “More! More!”

A third agreed: “We can never have enough of you two on our TV screens. There has to be another series but please can you take me with you next time?”

A fourth added: “Loved it. Please do more.”

“Looking forward to seeing more of your adventures,” chimed in a fifth.

On April 1, the pair waved goodbye to their faithful viewers as their series, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain, came to an end.

Strictly fans took to social media to call for the pair to embark on more travels (Credit: BBC / BBC Studios)

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain

In the final episode, the duo hinted that there could be another series on the horizon. As the episode drew to a close, Anton said to Giovanni: “What a lovely, lovely way to spend a summer.”

Where to next?

He then quipped: “Where to next?”

Giovanni replied: “Well, it doesn’t matter where we’re going. As long as we’re together.”

Since then, the best friends have announced that they are heading out on their very own tour, titled “Anton & Giovanni together”.

Alongside a promo snap of their string of live appearances, Anton explained: “Hello my loves! Want to spend an evening of fun and laughter with myself and the fabulous @giovannipernice?”

The dancer then added: “Can’t wait to see you all there!”

