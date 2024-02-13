Inside Phillip Schofield and Rylan Clark’s ‘feud’ as it’s claimed former ITV star felt ‘threatened’

Former ITV presenter Phillip Schofield reportedly wasn’t a fan of “rival” Rylan Clark and it seems Rylan is ‘getting his own back’ in latest news.

Phillip quit ITV altogether last May after he admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague while married to his wife. He referred to the relationship with the colleague as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

Headlines at the time suggested that Phil and his co-presenter of This Morning Holly Willoughby had also fallen out.

Rumours suggested Holly and Phillip fell out (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly enjoys night out with ‘rival’ Rylan

Last weekend, Holly enjoyed a night out with Rylan and the winner of The Traitors series two Harry Clark.

Posting a selfie to her Instagram Story, she captioned the upload, “100% faithful”. Rylan also shared a selfie with Holly to his story and teased a new project, writing: “Coming soon… #justice.”

Now that Phillip and Holly no longer work together or hang out, Holly appears to socialising with people Phillip allegedly didn’t approve of.

“When Holly was at her closest with Phil, she always had to hang around with people approved by him, and he didn’t like it if she got close to any of his rivals,” an inside source allegedly told Heatworld.

“Yes, she had lots of fun, but looking back it was only with people whom Phil liked and didn’t mind Holly getting close to.”

Rylan and Holly enjoy a night out (Credit: Instagram)

Is there a ‘feud’ between Phillip Schofield and Rylan Clark?

At the height of Phillip’s scandal, many believed Rylan threw shade at him. After all, Rylan is very close with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who have been described as Phillip’s rivals.

Rylan at the time claimed that many people in his industry “weren’t nice,” stating that the “walls are starting to fall”.

“Work hard, be decent to everybody, and be nice to everyone on the way up,” he later said. However, Rylan didn’t mention any names.

Meanwhile, at the time of Phil’s TV exit last year, Rylan shared a cryptic message on social media. He shared a selfie as he put up the peace sign.

“It’s well-known that Phil felt threatened by Rylan, and Rylan wasn’t exactly discreet with his feelings about Phil. But Holly and Rylan have been in contact a lot recently and their night out was hopefully be the first of many,” the inside has source added.

“This is the start of her big reinvention – she wants to prove she’s a bigger star without Phil. Holly had such a good time with Rylan and it made her think that she’s been missing out on a lot.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phil, Holly and Rylan for comment.

