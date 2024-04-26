Strictly star Katya Jones confirms she’s single following recent ‘heartache’

In a revealing Instagram Q&A, Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones has confirmed her current relationship status.

The 34-year-old dancer was asked a question about whether there was a special man in her life. Her response? A photo of herself holding a notepad bearing a bold “NO.”

This confirmation comes after speculation regarding the Russian-born dancer’s personal life.

Katya Jones love life

When asked about any life changes she was looking to make in the next year, Katya’s reply was clear. “Absolutely NOTHING!” she wrote.

“I love my life, I love people that I choose to be in it,” Katya continued. “I have managed to create a great work/life balance for the last few years.”

She added: “I love the freedom that it gives me, and I adore my job. And I am aware that it is a privilege to be able to say that. So I feel extremely grateful.”

Katya’s last romance was reportedly with property mogul William Abbotts. They were spotted together in July last year but reportedly parted ways by October.

A close source informed The Sun that the split was due to her Strictly Come Dancing commitments. They shared: “The union ran its course. Katya is single and focusing on the dance competition. She knows she has a strong chance of making it to the final this year. She doesn’t want any distractions.”

Katya Jones relationship history

Katya’s love life has notoriously been the site of scandal. In 2018, Katya and Strictly partner and comedian Seann Walsh were caught kissing. Both were married at the time – Katya to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones, and Seann to actress Rebecca Humphries.

The incident resulted in a public apology from both on BBC’s It Takes Two.

Katya also addressed the incident on Twitter. She described it as a “one-off mistake” and confirmed that she was committed to her marriage.

However, Katya and Neil parted ways a year later.

