Good Morning Britain: Ed Balls and Adil Ray favourites to replace Ben Shephard

Ed Balls and Adil Ray are among the favourites to be the new permanent co-host of Good Morning Britain, according to bookies.

According to safebettingsites.com, the former Labour politician – who already presents the ITV morning show part-time – is at 4/1 to become the permanent co-host.

He would replace Ben Shephard in the role after Ben moves to This Morning in March.

Could Ed Balls be the next full-time Good Morning Britain presenter? The bookies think so! (Credit: ITV)

Why are the presenters changing on This Morning and GMB?

Following the heavily publicised departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in 2023, This Morning found itself in need of new hosts.

Last week, it was finally revealed that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley would be the new permanent This Morning hosts.

This means, of course, that Ben will be leaving his position at Good Morning Britain open. Cue further weeks of speculation over the future of an integral ITV morning programme.

Speaking about leaving GMB on Instagram, Ben said: “Ten years has flown by at GMB. I’ve loved every minute, (well not those minutes immediately after the alarm goes off at 3.30am) but all the others have been incredible. As have these amazing women I’ve been lucky enough to sit alongside, work with, laugh with and on the odd occasions drink with!”

Ben and Cat will make their first appearances as permanent co-presenters on This Morning from March. They’ll front the Monday to Thursday versions of the programme.

To bag the Good Morning Britain gig, Ed will have to beat stiff competition Adil Ray (Credit: ITV)

Besides Ed Balls, who else is in the running for Good Morning Britain co-host?

According to safebettingsites.com, Ed is one of the favourites to take on the gig full time at 4/1.

However, to do that he’ll have to beat out Adil Ray – whose odds are slightly higher at 5/2. Adil is the creator and star of BBC sitcom Citizen Khan. His other recent TV credits include Ackley Bridge and The Inheritance. Like Ed, Adil is currently a part-timer on Good Morning Britain.

Also in the running is broadcaster Rylan Clark, who shares the same odds as Ed with 4/1. The former X Factor contestant has come a long way since his TV debut, and has presented big name shows including This Morning and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

Other interesting possibilities are Alison Hammond at 5/1, Amol Rajan at 7/1 and former footballer Jermaine Jenas at 8/1.

Former footballer Alex Scott and musician Ronan Keating round out the list, both with odds of 12/1.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

