Ed Balls warned as he kicks Susanna Reid in the head in awkward GMB moment

GMB host Ed Balls had a moment to forget on today’s show as he accidentally kicked his co-host, Susanna Reid, in the head.

The mortifying moment came during a debate about passengers putting their feet up on plane seats.

Ouch! (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Ed Balls kicks Susanna Reid in the head

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Ed and Susanna host the debate alongside Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce.

To illustrate the debate, two rows of plane seats were installed in the GMB studio.

Ed and Andrew sat in the seats behind Susanna and Kevin. Ed then got into the spirit of the debate and put his feet atop Susanna’s headrest. However, he kicked her in the head in the process!

Susanna then keeled forward, clutching her head as she did so. Ed immediately jumped out of his seat to apologise to his co-host.

“I think we’ve decided it’s not ok [to put feet on seats],” she said.

Ed comforted Susanna (Credit: ITV)

GMB star Susanna complains her eyesight went ‘blurry’

Ed looked suitably mortified as Susanna quipped: “I don’t think we have ever settled a debate so quickly into the show.”

Later in the show, Charlotte Hawkins asked how Susanna’s head was.

“Careful!” Ed warned. A clip of the incident was shown. “Probably shouldn’t kick the person in front in the head,” Susanna said.

“Honestly, no lasting damage, although my eyesight did go blurry for about 20 minutes after that,” she then added.

Ed was mortified (Credit: ITV)

Viewers in stitches

GMB viewers found the moment hilarious and took to Twitter to laugh about it.

“Wasn’t expecting to see Ed Balls kick Susanna in the head this morning,” one viewer tweeted.

“If that had been a premier league footballer they’d still be rolling around the set for the next hour,” another joked.

“Every time I see the clip I get the giggles – a cheery start to a freezing Wednesday!” a third wrote.

However, some viewers slammed Susanna for “overreacting” to the kick.

“Talk about a drama queen [eye roll emoji]. He barely made contact with her,” one viewer grumbled.

Maybe VAR should get involved in this one then…

