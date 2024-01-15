Inside Ranvir Singh’s love life as toyboy boyfriend she met on Strictly moves in

Ranvir Singh has revealed she’s taken the next step in her relationship with her toyboy boyfriend – by asking him to move in with her and her son.

The TV favourite, 46, shot to fame in the 2000s and has become a regular on TV screens since. From being a member of the GMB family to fronting her own quiz show Riddiculous, Ranvir is a firm favourite with viewers.

But away from the showbiz world, she’s had a wild love life – including rumours of falling victim to the Strictly curse. And just this week, Ranvir confided her beau Louis Church, 28, has moved in with her and her son.

So has Ranvir ever been married? And how did she meet her new toyboy beau? Keep scrolling to find out!

Ranvir and her beau have taken the next step in her relationship (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh divorced ex before meeting boyfriend

Back in 2012, Ranvir married Ranjeet Singh Dehal. The couple went on to welcome son Tushaan, who is now 10.

However in 2019, she casually confirmed on GMB that she was single. Leaving viewers shocked, she told co-host Ben Shephard on air: “Well, I’m single.”

What’s more, she also hinted that their breakup may have been related to finding something on his mobile. During a segment on whether you should ever check your partner’s mobile, Ranvir admitted that she had done “once”.

“Is that why you’re no longer together?” co-host Ben Shephard asked. She cryptically replied: “I can’t answer that question. But I have always thought that if you ever felt you need to do that then the relationship is over, because you obviously don’t trust that person.”

The GMB star found love on Strictly, but not with Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

Ranvir Singh on Strictly ‘curse’

Ranvir showed off her best moves on Strictly in 2020 and was partnered with Giovanni Pernice. Her stint on the show came months after her divorce.

And both Ranvir and Giovanni went down a treat with viewers at home who loved their chemistry. So much so, that many claimed they had fallen victim to the Strictly curse.

What’s more, head judge Shirley Ballas also picked up on their connection. She said: “I love the flirting and teasing, there’s definitely a strong chemistry between this team.”

Ranvir said at the time: “We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!”

Ranvir met Louis on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir’s romance with toyboy boyfriend

Although Ranvir never struck up a romance with Giovanni on Strictly, she did form a connection with someone else on the glitzy BBC One show.

The TV presenter met her future toyboy lover Louis Church. He was working as the show’s production secretary at the time. Louis went official with Ranvir a year after the couple met.

Ranvir has since joked about his age, telling The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “We don’t ever joke about the age difference. Actually, age is no guarantee of someone being wonderful to you.”

She added: “Age can define life experience, but that is only valuable if you’ve learned from it – it doesn’t always mean you’ve got your life figured out. There are things that he is better at than I am in terms of just being a good human being and I’m learning from him. So to me, it’s a complete joy.”

Ranvir Singh and boyfriend Louis move in together

This week, Ranvir shared the exciting news that she and Louis now live together. In a new interview, she revealed that her morning routine has changed since her boo moved in.

The couple now live together with Ranvir’s son Tushaan, who she shares with her ex-husband, and her older mother. Ranvir has since given a rare insight into her relationship by sharing how her morning routine has changed since Louis moved in.

“[At 5:30am] I try to talk myself back to sleep but it doesn’t always work. I get up, make a decaf tea and start chopping an onion for a dahl for lunch. My partner Louis is terrible. He always hits snooze every 10 minutes – it drives me mad!” she told The Telegraph.

