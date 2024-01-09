Ranvir Singh’s comment about ‘being a bit scared of’ Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Ranvir Singh admitted that she was “a bit scared” of Giovanni Pernice during her time partnered with him on Strictly Come Dancing in a resurfaced clip.

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir was paired with Giovanni on the BBC show in 2020.

Giovanni’s most recent partner, Amanda Abbington, has reportedly developed PTSD after appearing on the show.

And Ranvir’s comments about her partnership with him have resurfaced.

Speaking on the ITV breakfast show at the time, Ranvir quipped: “Don’t be fooled by his angelic face. He is a fiery Italian, super strict. I am a bit scared of him.”

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

The pair were a hit on the show, just missing out on a place in that year’s final.

Following reports that Amanda has requested all footage of her and Giovanni rehearsing together, reports have alleged he has fraught relationships with a number of his fellow partners.

Richie Anderson reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram a year after appearing on the show, while Laura Whitmore said she felt “broken” by her experience on the show.

Giovanni had recently split from Laura’s friend Georgia May Foote when she competed in 2016.

She told Hot Press magazine in 2018: “I was placed with a partner I was extremely uncomfortable with – and in the end I felt broken.”

Former partner speaks out

However, Debbie McGee, who competed with Giovanni in 2017, has spoken out in support of him.

She posted an image of the two of them together on Instagram, captioned: “Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly.”

Giovanni commented on the post: “Love you… thank you,” alongside red heart emojis.

Fans also shared their support for the dancer underneath the image.

One wrote: “Thank you for standing up Debbie. So many people love you for this.”

A second added: “Keep your head up high Giovanni.. and thank you for doing this Debbie.”

Meanwhile, a third chimed: “Good on you Debbie, Gio doesn’t deserve any of this.”

A final fan penned: “You were an incredible partnership.”

