BBC issues statement on Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice furore

The BBC has finally issued a statement on reports that Amanda Abbington is seeking legal advice, claiming that she has suffered PTSD from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Reports suggest that Amanda has requested all footage of her rehearsing with Giovanni Pernice.

She competed on the most recent series of the show, but withdrew after four weeks.

The broadcaster has now responded to the reports for the first time in an official statement.

Amanda and Giovanni were a pair on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

BBC statement on Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice drama

It says: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.”

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production,” the statement concluded.

Reports claim that Amanda had submitted a “data subject access request” to review recordings of her and Giovanni training.

A source told The Sun earlier this month: “Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

On Monday, reports alleged that Giovanni’s former celebrity partners Richie Anderson, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore all also experienced fraught relationships with the star.

Beeb ‘won’t launch investigation’

But sources stated that the BBC would not launch an investigation.

A source told The Sun: “The BBC are standing behind Giovanni and won’t be pursuing an investigation.

Amanda withdrew from the competition after four weeks (Credit: BBC)

“It’s a shock to some on the show who think something needs to be done about his behaviour.”

Fans of the show have flocked to social media to defend Giovanni.

One wrote on X: “Come on now #GiovanniPernice is one of the best dancers on Strictly. To be a good dancer you need practice hard.”

A second wrote: “Giovanni is a passionate Italian who is a perfectionist in his profession & extremely competitive. He takes no nonsense in his teachings & is open about this.”

Meanwhile, one wrote that they are sending “strength and love” to Amanda.

Read more: Every single twist and turn in BBC probe over Giovanni Pernice as Lorraine Kelly calls on BBC to investigate

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.