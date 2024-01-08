Giovanni Pernice fans support Strictly star amid Amanda Abbington claims

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is being backed by fans amid claims Amanda Abbington got PTSD from doing the show.

Amanda sensationally quit the series just a few weeks in – and has yet to reveal her reasoning for quitting.

Gio and Amanda danced together on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington quit due to PTSD?

Halfway through the last series of Strictly, actor Amanda quit the show, citing “personal reasons”.

However, it has now been reported that the actor, 49, quit due to the show giving her “PSTD”. Amanda has reportedly asked the BBC for footage of her rehearsals with Giovanni, as she is allegedly seeking legal advice over the dancer’s alleged behaviour towards her.

She reportedly believes the footage will “back up” her claims.

“Amanda’s reason for quitting Strictly was an entirely different one to her PTSD,” a source told the MailOnline.

“She told production of a totally different medical condition and they [were] hugely supportive of her and did all they could to help. Nobody seems to quite understand what is going on here,” they then said.

ED! has contacted Amanda and Giovanni’s reps. The BBC declined to comment.

Giovanni’s fans have shown their support (Credit: ITV)

Strictly fans rally around Giovanni Pernice amid Amanda claims

However, it seems as though fans have picked a side, with many rallying around Giovanni following the claims made against him.

“Just reading the headlines & wonder how much truth there is in the #Strictly news that five celebs clashed with Giovanni Pernice,” one fan tweeted.

“Nah I am not here for all this Giovanni Pernice slander in today from his ex-partners,” another fumed. “Come on now #GiovanniPernice is one of the best dancers on Strictly, to be a good dancer you need practice hard, if you’re going to cry like little baby, means dancing is not your forte, move on,” a third then wrote.

“Giovanni is a passionate Italian who is a perfectionist in his profession & extremely competitive… he takes no nonsense in his teachings & is open about this. These ‘celebs’ are weak & wouldn’t last 5 mins in a real competition,” another then said.

However, others weren’t as convinced. “Never liked him,” one fan said.

The star didn’t appear in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Amanda ‘wasn’t invited’ to show finale

The claims come after it was reported that she hadn’t been invited back to the show for the series finale.

A source told the Mirror: “There was a lot of talk on set about Amanda’s notable absence from the finale.

“It seemed unfair that Nigel was invited back and she wasn’t. I imagine she was upset by the snub. It would have been nice to have seen her return for one last dance. Especially as she was so popular on the show and well-liked by viewers,” they then added.

Read more: Strictly fans unimpressed as they claim Amanda Abbington has been ‘deleted’ from 2023 series

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.