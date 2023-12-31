Amanda Abbington ‘wasn’t invited’ to the Strictly final says an insider

Strictly star Amanda Abbington wasn’t invited to perform during the finale of the Strictly Come Dancing, according to insiders.

The 51-year-old was partnered up with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice during the 2023 series.

However, Amanda was forced to leave after five weeks due to “personal reasons”. A source close to The Mirror is now claiming that she “wasn’t invited back” for the show’s finale.

Strictly Come Dancing: Amanda Abbington absence

The insider revealed: “There was a lot of talk on set about Amanda’s notable absence from the finale. It seemed unfair that Nigel was invited back and she wasn’t. I imagine she was upset by the snub. It would have been nice to have seen her return for one last dance. Especially as she was so popular on the show and well-liked by viewers.”

This comes after Amanda’s fans claimed she was “deleted” from the 2023 series.

At the time of Amanda’s departure, a BBC spokesperson said: “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

Amanda, meanwhile, said: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons, I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

Since then, the exact reason for Amanda’s exit has still not been revealed, with show insiders citing “personal” reasons for her departure. However, professional dancer Brendan Cole claimed it was because of a “feud” between Amanda and Giovanni.

Fans react to her being “snubbed”

Taking to her Instagram yesterday (Saturday, December 30) Amanda spoke out about her departure in depth. This comes after she didn’t return to the show for the group dance in the final. One Strictly viewer said on her post: “I was truly distraught with her sudden departure from the show.” Amanda replied: “Thank you, angel. So was I.”

While Amanda decided not to return for the final, she did however send a message of support to the three finalists on Instagram. She shared a snap of the three couples standing with the glitterball trophy and wrote: “Good luck tonight to these six beautiful humans.”

When the report claiming Amanda wasn’t invited to the final was put to the BBC by ED!, a spokesperson said: “Amanda decided to withdraw from the competition, therefore did not return for the final.”

