Strictly pro Brendan Cole has weighed in on Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington’s exit.

Amanda had to withdraw from the BBC competition due to “personal reasons”. There’s been ‘feud’ rumours surrounding Giovanni and Amanda since.

Brendan, who previously appeared on the show as a pro dancer, has now discussed Amanda’s exit from the competition.

Brendan Cole on Strictly exit

Speaking to Sky Bingo for Entertainment Daily, Brendan opened up about the ‘feud’ rumours surrounding Giovanni and Amanda.

He said: “One couple in any given series will have a tumultuous time, it’s not easy and if you don’t gel or there is a bit of friction, it’s a horrible experience. I’ve had a few times on the show and there’s nothing worse. It doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person or they are a bad person, it just means you don’t gel and the show is too intense for people that don’t gel to continue working like that.

“I was very surprised to see her [Amanda Abbington] leave.”

Brendan also discussed whether Giovanni could end up leaving Strictly amid fears he’ll quit after this year. The dancer insisted: “I don’t think he’ll leave the show. I think he’s popular with the audience and I think the show.”

Elsewhere, Brendan shared his thoughts on the celebrities still remaining in the competition. Predicting his final four stars, it seems Ellie Leach and Layton Williams could be in luck!

It’s not easy and if you don’t gel or there is a bit of friction, it’s a horrible experience.

He said: “Obviously Layton [Williams] will be there [in the final] as he’s going to get the highest scores for the most part. He’s probably going to be saved right up until the end, unless people really aren’t voting for him, in which case they could find themselves in the dance off but even if he’s in the dance off against anybody else he’s going to come through that.

“The judges are appearing to be rooting for Ellie [Leach] and Vito [Coppola]. They are doing brilliantly but I don’t like it as much as they are, I certainly don’t think it’s bad.

“I think she is really lovely and he is throwing the kitchen sink at it. So, I imagine there’ll be there towards the end. I would love to think that Angela [Scanlon] and Carlos [Gu] will be there.

“But I’m not sure they will be judging by what the judges are putting out there. The other one would be Angela [Rippon] and Kai [Widdrington], I think they could easily be there.”

