Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shared a candlelit dinner with a favourite of the show following his early exit from the competition.

The Italian dancer documented the reunion on his Instagram story last night (Wednesday, November 1).

Rose and Gio reunited (Credit: @giovannipernice / Instagram)

Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis reunite!

Last night saw Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis reunite! Rose and Gio, of course, won the competition together back in 2021.

Taking to his Instagram story, Giovanni documented his and Rose’s reunion at the Royal Opera House, where they enjoyed a candlelit dinner, before watching the opera.

In a video for his one million followers to see, Giovanni could be seen teasing Rose over her “smelly breath”.

“I’ll tell you what you should do. You should drink that,” the Italian dancer says, pointing at Rose’s drink. “Why?” the former EastEnders star asks.

“Because you’ve got smelly breath,” Gio then joked. He then revealed that her apparent smelly breath was down to tucking into some onion soup earlier.

Rose then wafted her breath at Gio as she tucked into an olive.

Will Gio leave Strictly? (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Giovanni to make the switch to Dancing On Ice?

Meanwhile, Giovanni has been tipped to follow in Oti Mabuse’s footsteps following his early exit from Strictly, thanks to Amanda Abbington quitting.

According to the bookmakers, Giovanni is likely to quit Strictly, with BoyleSports and OLBG having him at 5/2 and 4/1 to say goodbye to the hit BBC show.

They also have him at 14/1 and 16/1 respectively to become a judge on Dancing On Ice.

Oti Mabuse, of course, quit Strictly before making the switch to ITV and joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

Is Gio’s time on Strictly done for good?

Amanda quit the show last week (Credit: BBC)

Gio ‘devastated’ over Amanda’s exit

In other Giovanni-related news, the Italian dancer is said to be “devastated” over Amanda’s exit from the show.

Amanda‘s exit was confirmed last week, with the actor revealing that she had left the competition due to “personal reasons”.

“This could be his last ever Strictly. He’s been thinking about the future as he gets older so, if that’s the case, it’s a shame it’s ended this way,” a source told OK! magazine recently.

“Giovanni is obviously upset that he’s no longer in the running for the trophy, but the whole situation has been quite hard for him to take in. He’s devastated,” they then added.

Read more: Amanda Abbington speaks for first time since Strictly exit as she urges people to ‘be kind’

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 4 at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

