Amanda Abbington speaks for first time since Strictly exit as she urges people to ‘be kind’

Last month, Amanda Abbington shocked Strictly Come Dancing fans with her immediate exit from the show, and now she has spoken out following her surprise exit.

Amanda was partnered with professional Giovanni Pernice on the show. Despite the rumours of the pair not having the best chemistry, they impressed judges weekly.

However, things took an abrupt turn on October 21 when the duo did not dance on the show. On October 24, Amanda shared she had withdrawn from the competition on social media.

Amanda Abbington’s exit has left Giovanni Pernice without a celeb partner which upset many fans (Credit: BBC)

The latest development

The Sherlock star has appeared on screen and on stage as well as hosting a radio show on Boogaloo radio with her co-host Sue Vincent.

On Monday (October 30) the actress returned to the radio station where among many things discussed was her time on the show.

As reported by The Sun, she opened up about how she was currently feeling. She did not, however, reveal why she left the show.

“My thing at the moment is be kind, it’s always been be kind. It’s you don’t know what someone else is going through, you have no idea what’s going on in their life, so before you say anything hateful and cruel just check yourself,” Amanda said.

Although somewhat cryptic, she then added: “It takes so much more energy to be hateful, to be horrible, where you could just not say anything or say something positive.”

Amanda’s exit from the show

Her exit from the show has been met with mixed messages online. Her post about leaving the show at the time of publishing this article has over 29,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments.

On the radio she continued: “We’re living in a world where the laptop and the phone and social media allows you to say whatever you want without any recrimination, and you have no idea what that comment could do to someone – it could push someone over the edge to do something and God knows we have to look after each other.”

It is still unclear why she left the show, but more may come out over the coming weeks.

Online, fans of the show have shared support for the star. Many have commented on how wonderful she was on the show. While other shared how sad for Giovanni they were. Without a celebrity partner he will only dance in the show in group numbers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 4, on BBC One, at 7.05pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.