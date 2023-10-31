Strictly star Amanda Abbington breaks silence as she throws support behind Angela Rippon

The latest Strictly news has seen Amanda Abbington break her silence following her exit to throw support behind show favourite Angela Rippon.

Actress Amanda, 52, quit the BBC One dance contest earlier this month. The Sherlock star, who was partnered with pro Giovanni Pernice, said of her leaving: “I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further.”

Amanda Abbington on leaving Strictly 2023: ‘For personal reasons I am unable to continue’ (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington leaves Strictly Come Dancing

She told fans: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Amanda continued: “It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants. They are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

But even though she no longer appears alongside her fellow celeb performers on Strictly, going by her Instagram activity, Amanda remains invested in how well they do.

Kai Widdrington partners Angela Rippon in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: ‘Hard to take in’

Fans noted how Amanda didn’t mention Giovanni in her address as she opened up about quitting. And unnamed sources have subsequently been reported as sharing “the whole situation has been quite hard for him to take in”.

However, another pro has been grateful for Amanda’s backing – and Liked a comment she left him on Instagram.

That’s because when Kai Widdrington recently reflected on making it through Halloween week with Angela Rippon, Amanda commented on his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

Sharing a clip of him mounting Angela during their dance, Kai captioned his upload: “We’re through!!! Thank you again to everyone who voted. Here’s a mild review of a moment in our dance that made everyone gasp.”

Amanda responded enthusiastically, emphasising her delight with a variation of the F word and four flame emojis. She wrote: “[Blank]ing fantastic.”

We miss your dancing so much.

One fan echoed Amanda’s remarks as they replied to her: “We miss your dancing so much here – you were [blank]ing fantastic yourself.”

Read more: Fans share fears as Giovanni Pernice returns to Strictly Come Dancing: ‘He looked completely lost and sad’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 4, on BBC One, at 7.05pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.