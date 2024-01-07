Strictly stress for Giovanni Pernice as Amanda Abbington ‘takes legal advice’ amid claims she’s suffering from PTSD

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice‘s alleged behaviour has come under the spotlight again today (January 7), amid claims Amanda Abbington is taking legal advice following her exit from the show.

Amanda quit Strictly back in October 2023 on medical grounds. However, at the time it was claimed that she was embroiled in a feud with the Italian dancer and did not like his strict training sessions.

Now it’s been claimed that Amanda needed therapy after her exit, and that she’s been diagnosed with PTSD. It’s now alleged that Amanda has asked for tapes of her training sessions with Giovanni to “lift the lid” on what goes on behind the scenes at the BBC dance show.

Amanda Abbington is said to be taking legal advice (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Amanda ‘requests footage of training’ with Giovanni

According to The Sun, Amanda has made a “data subject access request” to review the recordings of her training sessions for the show.

It’s claimed that she hopes the tapes will support her claims about Giovanni’s alleged behaviour towards her.

An on-set source is said to have claimed to the paper: “The BBC has received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request. There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

PTSD diagnosis and being left ‘broken’

A friend of Amanda’s, meanwhile, allegedly claimed to the paper that it has taken Amanda months to recover from her time on the dance show.

They alleged: “Amanda has been left broken and saddened by the whole experience. She has needed therapy and was left in shock by the behaviour she was exposed to. It has taken her months to get over what she went through. It was a real shock as she was initially so excited to sign up to the show to learn to dance. But instead she experienced an ordeal.

“Everyone else was having a fabulous time, but she was really stressed by having to spend eight hours a day with Giovanni. She spent a lot of time crying and couldn’t sleep or eat properly,” they went on to claim.

Amanda was apparently ‘stressed’ at having to spend eight hours a day with Strictly star Giovanni (Credit: Splash News)

Trolling took its toll

After she left the show, the friend said negativity on social media “took its toll mentally” on Amanda. This came, they said, as a result of her failing to mention Giovanni in her exit statement.

Now it’s claimed that Amanda is “thankful” for her friends and family. It’s also claimed that she is “focusing on future projects” and trying to put “the whole nightmare” behind her.

Giovanni did mention Amanda in his exit statement on social media, though. However, he has not addressed his exit, or relationship with Amanda, since his early departure from the 2023 series of Strictly.

ED! has contacted reps for Giovanni, Amanda and Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC had no comment when contacted by ED!.

It’s not the first time Giovanni has been embroiled in feud rumours. It’s claimed that he and Laura Whitmore clashed. And his working relationship with Richie Anderson was also questioned.

