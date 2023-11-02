Six signs Giovanni Pernice will leave Strictly Come Dancing this year

Professional Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice might be a fan favourite with viewers but multiple signs are telling us he will be leaving this year.

The Italian dancer first appeared on Strictly during series 15 in 2015 and has remained on the show ever since. He came close to winning the show on numerous occasions with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer. However, Giovanni finally came out on top during series 19 with former EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Even though the 33-year-old dancer has had a successful run, there are many reasons why people believe Giovanni might be waving goodbye to Strictly for good.

Strictly news: Giovanni Pernice has ventured into branding

While busy working on Strictly, Giovanni has ventured into branding and launched his first unisex fragrance, VITA, last month. Announcing the product via his Instagram page, Giovanni said it was a “dream come true”.

“I have long been passionate about fragrance and the way scent can captivate the emotions and transport us to another place,” he wrote in his caption. “VITA is the embodiment of my passions, a personal and complex fragrance which slowly seduces as it unfolds on the skin.”

If the fragrance proves to be a big success, it is likely that Giovanni will expand with more products. And we’re not sure he’ll always have time to be on the Strictly dancefloor while expanding his empire…

Giovanni is booked and busy

If there is one thing to know about Giovanni, it’s that he is booked and busy. From January, he will be touring up and down the country in his own tour, Let Me Entertain You.

The tour will run for four months and consists of more than 50 shows. With such a huge fanbase outside of Strictly, it appears Giovanni is able to maintain a career without the show and could continue touring for much longer.

In March, Giovanni and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke embarked on their own BBC show, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily. Due to its success, they’ve been signed up to film Adventures in Spain.

Giovanni’s body language suggests he doesn’t want to ‘be there at all’

After his dance partner this year, Amanda Abbington, suddenly quit the show for “personal reasons”, fans have been gutted for Giovanni.

Amanda left the show right before Halloween weekend, which is usually Giovanni’s biggest week.

Returning that weekend without a dance partner, body language and behaviour expert Judi James told The Mirror that “Halloween is traditionally Giovanni’s biggest week on Strictly, but this time it was more like a personal and professional nightmare”.

She continued: “Instead of thrilling fans with one of his sensual, spooky routines he was relegated to the back row on the balcony thanks to his partner Amanda pulling out of the competition and his body language suggested a desire to not be there at all.”

Judi insisted Giovanni “did everything to stay out of shot”. She also said, “He looked distracted with an eye-dart rather than focusing on the competing couple.”

Fans think Giovanni’s time is up

While viewers adore Giovanni on Strictly, fans have been honest on social media about how much longer they think he’ll stay.

“Strictly is boring without you, just not the same. I think this will be your last year, you have outgrown Strictly and I think you know that!” one Instagram user wrote.

“I totally agree with you, he has so many projects, definitely has out grown Strictly as a dancer, maybe become a 5th judge,” another person replied.

“He is now too big for Strictly and has more projects which will interest him more,” a third remarked.

Giovanni to leave the dancefloor for the judging panel?

Former Strictly star Joanne Clifton also thinks Giovanni could be the next professional dancer to leave the show. However, she insisted he might swap being a dancer for a place on the judging panel at some point.

“Many of us would like to have a go at judging. I completely get why Anton wanted to. I can see Giovanni Pernice going for it in a couple of years’ time,” she said on behalf of Betway Slots. “He could definitely be a type of Bruno Tonioli on the panel as he and Anton have their show together. He has a great personality.”

Well, it’s worked out for his pal Anton after all!

Is Giovanni eyeing up Dancing On Ice?

Just like Oti Mabuse, bookies have suggested that Giovanni might follow in her footsteps and join the panel at Dancing On Ice.

Last month, OLBG had Giovanni at 16/1 to become a judge on the ITV show while BoyleSports had him at 14/1.

That said, bookies had Giovanni at 4/1 and 5/2 to quit the BBC show altogether. On the other hand, they had him at 1/5 and 1/3 to stay on the show.

