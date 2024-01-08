Every single twist and turn in BBC probe over Giovanni Pernice as Lorraine Kelly calls on BBC to investigate

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is reportedly embroiled in yet more drama, amid allegations that Amanda Abbington developed PTSD from working with him on the show. And she isn’t reportedly the first celeb to complain about the 33-year-old’s behaviour.

Now, Lorraine Kelly has waded in and has said the BBC should investigate the reports.

But how did the whole debacle begin? Here’s every twist and turn from the alleged feud into his reported behaviour.

Amanda quit the show amid feud claims (Credit: ITV)

Amanda allegedly demands footage of her Strictly rehearsals with Giovanni

It was reported yesterday (Sunday, January 7) that Amanda had asked the BBC for footage from her Strictly rehearsals with Giovanni.

According to The Sun, Amanda has made a “data subject access request” to review the recordings of her training sessions for the show.

It’s reportedly hoped that the footage will help support Amanda’s claims about Giovanni’s alleged behaviour towards her on Strictly.

“The BBC has received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request,” a source told The Sun.

“There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on,” they then added.

Amanda has PTSD, according to a pal (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington ‘diagnosed with PTSD’ after Strictly stint

A friend of Amanda’s has also claimed that the actor has developed PTSD following her stint on Strictly.

“Amanda has been left broken and saddened by the whole experience. She has needed therapy and was left in shock by the behaviour she was exposed to. It has taken her months to get over what she went through. It was a real shock as she was initially so excited to sign up to the show to learn to dance. But instead, she experienced an ordeal,” they then alleged.

They then claimed that she spent a lot of time crying and not sleeping properly.

Numerous co-stars have complained about Gio in the past (Credit: BBC)

BBC refuses to launch probe?

Today (Monday, January 8) reports claimed that the BBC would not be launching a probe into Giovanni’s alleged behaviour. This is despite him allegedly having fraught relationships with Richie Anderson, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore.

All reportedly feuded with Giovanni during their time on Strictly. However, it’s never been confirmed.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Some of the professionals and crew feel it needs to be dealt with and Giovanni shouldn’t come back this year.”

“The BBC are standing behind Giovanni and won’t be pursuing an investigation. It’s a shock to some on the show who think something needs to be done about his behaviour,” they then alleged.

“Amanda had a really tough time with him and she isn’t the only one. Four more of his partners have either talked openly about how hard it was working with him or have made it clear in the industry,” they then said.

Lorraine has weighed in on the matter (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly calls for probe into Giovanni reports

After the news broke of Amanda’s requests for camera footage, Lorraine Kelly then threw support behind a probe into the reports.

“It all went a bit pear-shaped didn’t it? According to the papers, there are calls for him to be banned from Strictly after clashing with his celebrity dance partners,” she said on her show today (Monday, January 8).

“Well we know Amanda stepped away from the dance series at the time, saying it was all about personal reasons. But according to the BBC, there’s been no formal complaints against Giovanni, no investigations are taking place but it’s been said he has had clashes with more than one person that he has been paired with,” she then said.

“So maybe they should just have a quick look to put everyone’s mind at ease,” she then added.

Giovanni has received support (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans offer their support

However, fans of the show have backed the Italian.

“Nah I am not here for all this Giovanni Pernice slander in today from his ex-partners,” one fan tweeted today.

“Come on now #GiovanniPernice is one of the best dancers on Strictly, to be a good dancer you need practice hard, if you’re going to cry like little baby, means dancing is not your forte, move on,” another then said.

“Giovanni is a passionate Italian who is a perfectionist in his profession & extremely competitive… he takes no nonsense in his teachings & is open about this,” a third then wrote.

Others are supporting Amanda. One said on Instagram: “Sending you strength and love.”

The BBC has declined to comment on the reports. ED! contacted reps for Amanda and Giovanni for comment.

