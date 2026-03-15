Josie Gibson appears to have made a huge boyfriend-related U-turn after she sparked romance rumours with hunky farrier Sam Wolfenden.

Josie previously revealed that she wanted to protect her young son, Reggie, by staying single. However, the This Morning star, 41, sparked romance rumours earlier this week after she was spotted looking cosy with her co-star, Sam.

Now, sources say she’s “smitten”.

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Josie and Sam are said to be dating (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson sparks romance rumours with Sam Wolfenden

Earlier this week, Josie presented a segment live from the Cheltenham Festival.

She was joined by influencer and farrier, Sam, 32, who has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 760k followers on TikTok.

When the camera’s stopped rolling, things reportedly got flirty between the pair. They were later pictured looking cosy while watching the races, and were seen gazing into each other’s eyes, sharing a laugh, and touching hands.

“Josie and Sam have got incredible chemistry. They were very flirty while filming, but it really went up a notch when the cameras stopped rolling. There was a lot of laughter, and they were clearly very comfortable with each other. They didn’t leave each other’s side,” a source told The Sun.

The source added that though they’re being “coy” about dating, she is his “biggest cheerleader” and he “dotes on her”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie Gibson ‘smitten’ by Sam Wolfenden

Now, it’s being reported that Josie is “smitten” with Sam and is hoping their romance is the “real deal”.

“Josie has never felt happier than she does right now; she’s smitten. She’s hoping it’s the real deal with Sam. Anyone that sees them together notices they have a great connection and really make each other laugh,” a source has alleged to New magazine.

The new romance marks a U-turn for fan-favourite Josie. She once admitted that she thought it was “unfair” to have a partner as her time is taken up with raising son Reggie and maintaining her TV career.

In 2023, she told OK! magazine: “The only man in my life is my Reggie. I want to protect him.”

She then shared that it’s unlikely she’ll introduce any new man to her son until they’re a firm fixture in her life.

“I’d have to be going out with someone a year before I introduced them to Reg. You’ve got to be careful that people are with you for the right reasons.”

Josie feels like she ‘deserves’ to find love and happiness –and we couldn’t agree more! (Credit: Splash News)

Josie’s U-turn

However, thanks to Sam, it appears she’s had a rethink.

“She feels like she deserves this moment in her life. Josie has done a lot of self-care in recent times, working out, looking after her health like never before after various health and weight battles, and now she’s reaping the benefits,” the source claimed.

After losing five stone too, Josie also now feels comfortable and content “in her own skin”.

“She’s feeling really confident, and it shows. Everything’s coming up rosy for Josie!” the source added.

ED! has contacted Josie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Josie Gibson claps back after furious fans accuse her of ‘rubbing in’ her luxury Florida holiday amid cost of living crisis

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