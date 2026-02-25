Josie Gibson claps back after furious fans accuse her of ‘rubbing in’ her luxury Florida holiday amid cost of living crisis

Josie Gibson has hit back after she was slammed for “rubbing in” her luxury Florida holiday that cost thousands.

The This Morning star, 41, spent half term in Orlando with her son Reggie, six, and enjoyed visiting water parks, fed crocodiles, watched a rodeo and even took a helicopter ride.

The pair were accompanied by Josie’s two male friends, who she fondly refers to as ‘the Gunkles’.

Together, they also visited Universal Studios where they were given special VIP Experience treatment.

Josie Gibson has been slammed for ‘flaunting’ her holiday to Florida with son Reggie (Credit: Instagram/ @josiegibson85)

This meant they could queue jump onto rides and were given a private guided tour.

Josie gushed online: “I did say when I hit 40 I’m going to make it a year I do everything, especially when it comes to making memories with my little one.

“You quickly realise you never get your time back when they are this young and life doesn’t wait around for you.”

But Josie has found herself coming under fire after sharing video clips from her trip with her 778,000 followers online.

Some of her fans have accused her of “rubbing it in” given the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Josie Gibson claps back after Florida holiday

Josie has come under fire on several of her holiday posts on Instagram.

One angry follower blasted: “Talk about rub it in with all these holidays, I can’t even afford a day out on the pier. Please keep it private.”

Another added: “Rub it in, why when we are all broke, cost of living crisis!!!”

And a third said: “Wish I could afford this, you’re so blessed.”

Josie has since clapped back after others began accusing her of taking a “freebie” holiday.

“Let me guess…..another freebie holiday?” someone else wrote.

Josie’s Florida trip was her second holiday in 8 weeks (Credit: Instagram/ @josiegibson)

One follower also replied: “Lucky to not have to pay for all of your holiday.”

But Josie has set the record straight and insisted she paid for the trip herself.

In her first video, Josie offered a “travel hack”. She’s captioned the clip: “We flew into Tampa instead of Orlando saving nearly a thousand pounds per person.”

She also told her fans that “shopping wasn’t indulgent” due to the poor pound to US dollar exchange rate. Josie added: “It was practically financial responsibility.”

Referencing her “travel hacks”, Josie hit back at another fan accusing her of going on a “gifted” trip:

“If it was gifted I wouldn’t have any savings,” the TV presenter replied.

Josie’s second holiday in eight weeks

Josie’s holiday to Florida comes just eight weeks after she visited Thailand for a New Year break.

Again, she had shared video reels online of her holiday which included plenty of beach time, a zip wire experience and an experience day at an elephant sanctuary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

At the time, Josie had said: “Coming to Thailand has been so good for the soul. I came emotionally burnt out and the energy here is so special it’s making me feel ready for anything.

“I am so grateful for life love and incredible connections.’

But again, Josie was told by one of her followers: “I work at the NHS, I have no chance of affording a holiday like that.”

