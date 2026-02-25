Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco just slipped self-described misogynist Andrew Tate’s name into the conversation and it says everything

Love Is Blind‘s Chris Fusco has cemented his spot as this year’s reality villain – and now he’s name-dropped Andrew Tate in front of Bri McNees.

Episode 10, now streaming on Netflix, picks up at the drinks and bowling reunion, where tensions are high.

Chris makes an eyebrow-raising comparison to the self-proclaimed misogynist after trying to charm Bri.

Chris Fusco name-drops Andrew Tate while speaking to Bri McNees in Love Is Blind (Credit: Netflix)

Already warned by Amber Morrison that he was “too short to be cocky,” Chris had his eyes on Bri after splitting from Jessica Barrett, who he told: “I want a wife that goes to pilates and cross-fit every day.”

Chris compares himself to Andrew Tate

Chris swaggered into the bar and made a beeline for Bri, ignoring Jessica and Bri’s fiancé Connor Spies.

He slurred: “I would take you to the Four Seasons. I like staying there. That’s maybe luxurious to normal people.”

He reached for her hand and added: “We’d have a good time. Guarantee. I felt like we would have been [bleep]-buddies.”

Bri recoiled, saying: “Well, I’m in a relationship. If Connor would have dropped me, I would have been out. Honestly, I would not go through this with anybody but him.”

Chris then smirked: “Mr Brightside. You like that?” referring to Bri and Connor bonding over The Killers.

Bri replied nervously: “Yeah…”

Chris makes an unwanted sexual remark to Bri about when he saw her on Instagram (Credit: Netflix)

Just then, podster Priyanka Grandhi interrupted.

Laughing, Chris declared: “I’m Andrew Tate, apparently.”

Bri asked: “You’re who?”

He continued: “The crazy Andrew Tate guy.”

Bri muttered, “Oh, I don’t know that person” before walking off with Priyanka.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer turned online personality, widely known for extreme views about women and relationships.

He built an online brand promoting wealth and “traditional masculinity,” but he has repeatedly made derogatory comments about women.

In 2021, on the podcast Anything Goes with James English, he said: “I’m absolutely sexist and I’m absolutely a misogynist. I’ve got [bleep]-you money so I’ll say what I want.”

Andrew Tate admits he is a misogynist (Credit: Cover Images)

He has openly claimed women are “property” who “belong” to men and that men are the superior sex.

Tate and his brother Tristan currently face accusations of human trafficking, rape, and organised crime in the UK, Romania, and the US.

They deny all charges.

Meanwhile, Chris’ aggressive moves with Bri failed, and he is now out of Love Is Blind 2026.

