Josie Gibson is “far more” than just a work colleague to a This Morning co-star, it has been reported.

The star appeared alongside her hunky new co-star, Sam Wolfenden, yesterday (Wednesday, March 11), and things were “flirty” when the cameras stopped rolling, according to reports.

Sam and Josie have reportedly grown close over the past year (Credit: Splash News)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Josie Gibson and hunky new This Morning co-star ‘more than just colleagues’

Yesterday saw Josie and influencer Sam co-present together live on This Morning from the Cheltenham Festival.

Sam is a farrier with an impressive online following. The influencer boasts over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 760k followers on TikTok.

However, when the cameras stopped rolling, things reportedly got decidedly flirty between the pair.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Josie, 41, and Sam, 32, could be seen gazing into each other’s eyes, touching hands and sharing a laugh while at the races.

“Josie and Sam have got incredible chemistry. They were very flirty while filming, but it really went up a notch when the cameras stopped rolling. There was a lot of laughter, and they were clearly very comfortable with each other. They didn’t leave each other’s side,” a source told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV Racing (@itvracing)

Sam has put a ‘spring back in Josie’s step’

Josie and Sam have known each other for a while, having met almost a year ago during a segment on This Morning. At the time, a flustered Josie admitted she’d forgotten to ask Sam the questions she’d prepared. However, she was better prepared yesterday. And it appears they’ve grown closer since.

“Josie and Sam kept in touch after meeting on the show, and it’s fair to say she’s really embraced the horsing world. She’s his biggest cheerleader and really championing his career, and he completely dotes on her,” the source claimed.

“They are being very coy about dating, and whenever anyone asks them they just laugh it off. But they have had some very deep conversations – he knows exactly the type of man she is looking for and how important true love is to her,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Josie’s representatives for comment.

Sam and Josie co-presented from the races yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s presenting skills slammed

Unfortunately for Sam, his appearance on This Morning yesterday didn’t go down too well with viewers, who cruelly trolled him over his presenting abilities.

“Oh dear, that Sam lad is struggling. #cringe,” one fan tweeted. “Who is this Sam guy on This Morning. He’s trying, bless him, but presenting is really not the job for him,” another said.

“Influencer doesn’t equal a TV presenter,” a third wrote. “Sam, nice eye candy…presenter he’s not,” another said.

Read more: Josie Gibson claps back after furious fans accuse her of ‘rubbing in’ her luxury Florida holiday amid cost of living crisis

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.