This Morning backlash as new host joins line-up: ’Nice eye candy, but presenter he’s not!’

This Morning viewers were introduced to a new host on the show today. But the reaction from fans at home has been rather brutal.

Presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard welcomed the newcomer as a “social media superstar” during the opening moments of the programme.

However, once he’d got going, many viewers watching the live broadcast quickly shared their opinions online… and not everyone was impressed.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Samuel Wolfenden joined This Morning regular Josie Gibson to present live coverage from the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Social media star and farrier Sam Wolfenden made his presenting debut alongside Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV)

Josie explained to Cat and Ben that the famous racing event was celebrating Ladies Day.

Gesturing towards professional farrier and influencer Sam, she said: “And it’s made even more special, as I’m joined by a brand new co-host, Mr Sam Wolfenden.”

Sam smiled and replied: “Thank you for having me.”

He then added: “There’s no better place to be than at the races.”

The pair joked about placing a few bets before joking about “splitting the G”.

But when Cat and Ben later checked back in with them during the programme, viewers had already begun sharing their verdict on Sam’s presenting debut.

This Morning backlash to new racing host

During one segment, Josie and Sam discussed the type of horseshoes worn by racing horses. Sam showed Josie an aluminium shoe.

Farrier Sam is well known online for his hoof care expertise. On Instagram he calls himself “The hoof guy” and has an impressive 1.3 million followers.

However, things became a little awkward when Josie stepped away, leaving Sam to interview former jockey and Ladies Day Head, Rachel Blackmore.

Viewers quickly noticed his nerves during the moment.

Sam appeared to be paying closer attention to instructions in his earpiece than to Rachel’s answers. After asking just one question, he wrapped up the conversation.

“It’s been amazing to speak to you today,” he said.

For a brief moment Sam looked unsure about where to turn next. He then looked directly at the camera and said: “Back to you guys in the studio.”

Sam asked a group of ladies if they’d ‘had any good luck today’ before the races had started (Credit: ITV)

Big on-air gaffe

Later on, Sam spoke with several women attending Cheltenham. Yet the conversation again appeared a little uncomfortable as he tried to keep the interview flowing.

At one point he even asked the group if they had “had any luck so far today”.

The problem was that the racing had not actually started yet.

One lady replied: “It hasn’t got going yet but we’ve had some good tips…” Eek!

Viewers soon headed to X to share their reactions to Sam’s first appearance.

One wrote: “Who is this Sam guy on This Morning. He’s trying bless him, but presenting is really not the job for him.”

Another added: “Oh dear, that Sam lad is struggling. #cringe.”

A third commented: “Poor Sam, he’s a Farrier not a presenter!”

Meanwhile, another viewer said: “Influencer doesn’t equal a TV presenter.”

One person even admitted: “Sam, nice eye candy…presenter he’s not.”

Not every comment was negative though.

Some viewers offered encouragement for the newcomer.

One supporter wrote: “Aww I hope with practice he becomes more comfortable.”

Another suggested that “presenting lessons” might help him settle into the role. Oh dear.

Read more: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk helps restore WW1 memorial for veterans after vandals brutally destroyed it with an axe

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page