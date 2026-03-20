‘He’s very much taken!’ Josie Gibson’s hot new ‘boyfriend’ pictured with fiancée

This Morning star Josie Gibson made front-page news last week after she was photographed with a reported new “boyfriend”. However, in fresh reports, it seems he’s engaged to something else…
Last Wednesday (March 11), Josie, 41. was captured with hunky new co-star, Sam Wolfenden, 32, at Cheltenham Festival. Stories suggested the pair were dating and neither denied the headlines.
“Josie and Sam have got incredible chemistry,” a source told The Sun last week. “They were very flirty while filming, but it really went up a notch when the cameras stopped rolling. There was a lot of laughter, and they were clearly very comfortable with each other. They didn’t leave each other’s side.”
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However, according to new reports, Sam is planning on walking down the aisle – and it’s not with Josie!
Josie Gibson rumoured boyfriend is engaged to long-term partner
The Sun has revealed that Sam is engaged to his 32-year-old childhood sweetheart, Grace Richardson.
They are said to have met at school and share a young daughter.
This week, Grace declined to speak when approached at the couple’s home in Halifax, West Yorkshire, but allegedly gave a nod when asked whether she and Sam were still together.
“They’ve been together forever. Grace is a stay-at-home mum to their daughter and co-owns their farrier business. But you won’t see any mention of them on his social media,” a source told the newspaper.
“Sam was advised to keep it private to boost his profile as the world’s hottest farrier. His image was built on the idea that he’s an eligible bachelor — hot, single and available.”
They added: “The truth is, he isn’t available. He’s very much taken.”
ED! has contacted Josie and Sam’s reps for comment.
‘The double act you never knew you needed’
In friendly Instagram posts last week, Josie and Sam shared a couple of joint posts.
In a video with Frankie Foster, the trio could be seen downing a pint of beer together at Cheltenham Festival.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, in a carousel upload, Josie and Sam documented their Cheltenham experience, where they spent the whole day together.
“The double act you never knew you needed,” they wrote.
Read more: ‘Gorgeous’ Josie Gibson leaves This Morning viewers divided as she shows off glam look
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