‘He’s very much taken!’ Josie Gibson’s hot new ‘boyfriend’ pictured with fiancée

This Morning star Josie Gibson made front-page news last week after she was photographed with a reported new “boyfriend”. However, in fresh reports, it seems he’s engaged to something else…

Last Wednesday (March 11), Josie, 41. was captured with hunky new co-star, Sam Wolfenden, 32, at Cheltenham Festival. Stories suggested the pair were dating and neither denied the headlines.

“Josie and Sam have got incredible chemistry,” a source told The Sun last week. “They were very flirty while filming, but it really went up a notch when the cameras stopped rolling. There was a lot of laughter, and they were clearly very comfortable with each other. They didn’t leave each other’s side.”

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However, according to new reports, Sam is planning on walking down the aisle – and it’s not with Josie!

Sam is reportedly engaged to childhood sweetheart Grace (Credit: Facebook)

Josie Gibson rumoured boyfriend is engaged to long-term partner

The Sun has revealed that Sam is engaged to his 32-year-old childhood sweetheart, Grace Richardson.

They are said to have met at school and share a young daughter.