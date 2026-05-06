Naga Munchetty’s BBC Breakfast absence explained as star suffers ‘bad’ accident

BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty has revealed she was left “bruised and battered” following a fall recently.

The presenter has been a staple on the BBC show for several years, on hand to discuss the latest breaking news from round the world. Away from the TV sets, Naga is an avid runner and often keeps fans updated on her progress.

Recently though, Naga – who usually hosts the show Thursday to Saturday – ended up falling over while running “on a very gravelly country lane”.

Naga ended up falling over recently (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty suffers ‘bad’ fall

As MailOnline reports, Naga suffered a nasty fall this week. The TV star said: “I fell over running. It was bad, bad, bad – and very annoying. I’ll recover, but I’m bruised and battered with a little bit of blood here and there.”

Naga went on to recall: “I was running on a very gravelly country lane and I automatically threw my arms out to cushion the fall.

“I’m not sure if I have gravel embedded in the skin of my palm. It’s not massively deep but I don’t want to stick a pin in to try and dig it out.”

Naga also vowed that after injuring her leg in the London Marathon in 2013, she would never run the course again.

The presenter was left ‘bruised and battered’ (Credit: BBC)

Naga’s leg injuries

Naga has been open about her struggles with several leg injuries over the years. In 2019, she first damaged her knee and a year later, on her way to the BBC Breakfast studio, she fell and dislocated her knee.

During a chat on BBC Radio 5 Live sports in 2021 Naga opened up about the pain she was still in. She said: “I have tendonitis, I have a sore hip. I dislocated my knee a couple of years ago which still gives me gyp.

“And, I certainly noticed I’m not recovering as much as perhaps I did [previously]. It keeps popping in and out.”

She added: “It’s taking me ages particularly to recover from the tendonitis, a good couple of months.”

A few years later, Naga revealed in 2023 that she had pulled a muscle during her first long run in two years.

Along a social media photo of her after a run, Naga wrote in the caption: “Today I planned to do my first long run in 2 years… I slept well, lay in bed relaxing, answered messages and was generally relaxed. I wasn’t squeezing some exercise in between work and general life admin for once.

“Only went and pulled a calf muscle halfway through my run. Walked home the rest of the way. Luckily I wasn’t too far away, and I think it’s not too bad.”

Read more: ‘Curled up on the floor screaming, sweating’: Naga Munchetty on living with debilitating health condition

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