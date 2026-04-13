‘Curled up on the floor screaming, sweating’: Naga Munchetty on living with debilitating health condition

Naga Munchetty has candidly opened up about living with an agonising health condition.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga revealed in 2023 her diagnosis of adenomyosis and has been open about how much pain the womb condition has caused her over the years.

The condition affects one in 10 women in the UK. It occurs when the lining of the uterus starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb.

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And now, Naga has revealed she was left “curled up on the floor, screaming, vomiting and passing out” because of the condition.

Naga has been open about her adenomyosis battle (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty on living with debilitating condition

In a recent interview, Naga spoke about living with adenomyosis, revealing she has had to ‘normalise’ being in intense pain.

“You become conditioned to accept extreme pain with adenomyosis. I have probably got endometriosis as well. If you’re curled up on the floor screaming, sweating, flooding, passing out, vomiting, that is debilitating,” Naga told The Times.

Naga went on: “But you end up normalising that pain. It can come at any time, but you put it in a box and you get on with your job — that’s what most women do when they’re in pain.”

Revealing she uses her public platform to raise awareness, Naga continued: “I use my platform to shout about things that are wrong. You hope you can bring about change. I get messages from women who say, ‘I read your book. I’ve just booked a doctor’s appointment.’ It’s a massive achievement to have helped someone.”

Naga called the condition ‘debilitating’ (Credit: BBC)

Why Naga kept diagnosis a secret

While Naga was only diagnosed in late 2022, she revealed she had the symptoms since she was 15 years old. This means it took 32 years for her to get a diagnosis.

Speaking about how she kept her condition a secret while hosting BBC Breakfast, Naga admitted: “People see me as a trusted source of information.

“No one is interested if I’m feeling unwell. In our industry, you don’t want to seem weak and you don’t want concessions because there is competition all around. You’re always trying to be the best you can be.

“I will not let it affect my work, I am stubborn as hell and dose myself up with painkillers. I don’t compromise being good at my job.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers call out ‘secret feud’ following Naga Munchetty’s behaviour during Carol Kirkwood farewell tribute

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