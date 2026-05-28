Kai Assi’s real age as Emmerdale fans left open-mouthed at Archie Breckle’s appearance

Every time actor Kai Assi pops up on screen as Archie Breckle in Emmerdale he has fans in a frenzy as they question his real age. And tonight, Thursday May 28, was no different.

The stir started back in November 2025 and then again in March. And now we’re in May 2026 and those watching at home still can’t get over how old Archie is meant to be.

Archie hasn’t been seen in a while (Credit: ITV)

Who is Archie in Emmerdale?

Archie in Emmerdale is the son of Jai Sharma and the late Rachel Breckle. For the early years of his life he lived away from the village with his mum.

Rachel later returned to the village with Archie in 2015, which led to a bitter custody battle between his parents. In the end Rachel and Archie left the village again.

The situation changed dramatically in 2019 when Rachel died off-screen, bringing Archie back to Emmerdale.

That same year he was involved in a bullying storyline with Arthur Thomas. Since then the character has only appeared occasionally, although recently he has been seen a little more as he starts building a relationship with his dad.

Tonight he turned up at Jai’s office hoping to get help with his maths homework. However Jai wasn’t there and Kerry was.

Without checking who had walked into the room, Kerry started talking about a rather risqué picture she had sent to Jai the night before. Once she realised Archie was standing there she was left red-faced.

Trying to recover from the awkward moment, Kerry offered to help him with his maths instead. Although she admitted the subject wasn’t exactly her strong point, she still managed to help in her own way.

When Jai returned he was very grateful, and the pair shared a warm moment that suggested their connection might be becoming more than just a bit of fun.

Kai Assi has surprised fans again this week (Credit: ITV)

How old is Kai Assi in Emmerdale?

Archie’s appearance quickly sparked discussion online.

“How has Archie gone from 5 to 16?? He’s got a moustache and grown about 5ft!” one viewer joked on social media.

Another wrote: “In weeks he’s aged 10 years.”

Someone else asked: “Is it still the same actor playing Archie?” “Little Archie suddenly looking 21,” said one more.

So how old is Archie supposed to be?

The character of Archie Breckle was born on December 13 2012, which means he is currently 13 and will turn 14 later this year.

Actor Kai Assi was also born in 2012, meaning he is around 13 or 14 years old as well.

Kerry gives Jai parenting advice (Credit: ITV)

Has Archie been recast in Emmerdale?

This same question cropped up last year when Archie returned after being absent for a while.

During those scenes, Jai and Kerry were bonding over their children after getting locked in an office together. Kerry opened up about losing Amy, while Jai admitted he did not spend enough time with Archie.

Archie then appeared for the first time in over a year, having last been seen midway through 2024. Frustrated with his dad once again prioritising work, he told Jai exactly how he felt. Kerry later encouraged Jai to pull a sickie so he could spend time with his son.

When the episode aired some viewers wondered if the role had been recast.

“When I saw this Emmerdale pic I had to double check if Archie had been recast. But nope, that is still Kai Assi,” one fan wrote online.

Kai has played Archie since 2019, when the character returned to the village. Before that the role was played by twins Adam and Liyana Shahzad.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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