‘I’ve relapsed’: MAFS UK star Ella Morgan ‘quits’ social media as she battles with eating disorder sparked by vile trolling

MAFS UK star Ella Morgan has taken a break from social media after vicious trolls caused her to “relapse” with her eating disorder.

Ella, 32, posted an emotional message on Instagram after fans noticed she had gone strangely quiet.

The reality star, who also appeared in Celebs Go Dating, says her mental health has “really declined” and keyboard warriors have “got worse”.

Despite moving into her own home earlier this year, Ella is now living with her nan.

Ella Morgan has revealed she has ‘relapsed’ with her eating disorder (Credit: ITV)

She admits she has also really struggled with recent law changes and guidance on the trans community, being trans herself.

MAFS UK Ella Morgan ‘relapses’ with eating disorder

Ella announced her step back from social media in an emotional Instagram Stories post last night.

The 2023 MAFS UK bride shared a picture of her dog sitting on the sofa in her nan’s living room with a lengthy message over the top.

Ella told her army of fans that she wanted to explain her absence online for the past few weeks.

“My life has changed so much since entering the public eye three years ago and there have been so many ups but also brought some down sides,” she said.

“I’ve been non stop for three years and rarely taken some time out.

“Trolling on what I say or how I look or just being me, being trans, has gotten worse as the years have gone by trying to tear me down.”

Ella admitted she masks a lot of her heartache. But more recently, she has struggled.

“Honestly, the truth is, my mental health has really declined recently and I’ve needed to take some time away to protect my peace and focus on myself,” she added.

Ella shared her emotional message online (Credit: Instagram/ @ellamoganc)

Ella told fans legislation changes around the transgender community has affected her ‘more than she can put into words’.

She added: “My eating disorder has creeped back in after years of doing so well, I relapsed and I’m trying my best not to let it win.

“It’s also been emotionally exhausting and overwhelming to constantly see negativity and uncertainty around simply existing as yourself.”

Ella Morgan ‘caring for her nan’

Ella went on to reveal that she is now living in her nan’s house. She is caring for her beloved elderly relative “so she doesn’t go in a home”.

She calls the move “another huge life adjustment”.

Ella insists she is in “safe hands” with family support, adding she just needs “space to process everything privately”.

Signing off, Ella urged her followers to remember to “be kind”.

“I’ll be back properly when I feel stronger,” she said. “Please continue to be kind – you never truly know what someone is carrying behind the scenes.

“Don’t believe everything you read online.”

Wishing you well, Ella.

Read more: MAFS UK crew member claims producers would ‘high five’ when strangers had sex as she brands show ‘toxic from top down’

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