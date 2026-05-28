‘Why’ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may be forced to ‘skip Peter Phillips’ wedding’

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly still deciding whether to attend their cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding next month as fresh scrutiny surrounding their parents continues to dominate headlines.

Princess Anne’s son Peter is set to wed his fiancée Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony on Saturday June 6. The couple will marry at All Saints Church, Kemble, in Cirencester, with several members of the royal family expected to attend.

However, new claims suggest Beatrice and Eugenie may decide to stay away from the big day amid the ongoing controversy linked to their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and mother Sarah Ferguson’s past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Will Eugenie and Beatrice attend Peter Phillips’ wedding next month? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

On Friday, Thames Valley Police confirmed it had widened its investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after allegations emerged claiming he had behaved inappropriately towards a woman at Royal Ascot in 2002.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office after claims he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Police later released Andrew under investigation, and he has continued to deny any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

As the investigation rolls on, the spotlight has once again fallen on daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who had reportedly been expected to attend Peter and Harriet’s wedding celebrations.

Harriet and Peter will marry on June 6 (Credit: David Betteridge Splash News)

Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could ‘skip’ Peter Phillips’ wedding

According to royal commentator Tom Sykes writing for The Royalist, the sisters may be feeling embarrassed “all over again” following the latest developments involving their father.

A source claimed Beatrice and Eugenie would “never want to overshadow the bride and groom’s happy day”.

Beatrice and Eugenie are going through an incredibly tough time.

The insider also suggested the sisters have not fully committed to attending the wedding, with plans said to have “never” been finalised.

Despite the speculation, royal commentator Jennie Bond said the cousins have always remained close.

Beatrice and Eugenie’s father Andrew is embroiled in scandal (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Peter’s ‘good relationship’ with Beatrice and Eugenie

Jennie told the Mirror: “There will inevitably be some interest in Beatrice and Eugenie if they are guests at the wedding, but not enough to detract from the bride and groom in any major way. They are first cousins of Peter and have always had a good relationship.

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“I don’t think Peter would feel that the alleged sins of Andrew and Sarah should be visited on their daughters, who have not been accused of doing anything wrong.”

She added: “Beatrice and Eugenie are going through an incredibly tough time in their lives, and I think their wider family is determined to stay true to their promise that the women will always be included.”

With the wedding now just days away, attention is likely to remain firmly on whether the sisters decide to make an appearance alongside the rest of the royal family.

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