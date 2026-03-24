Sad claim made over Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s ‘personal crisis’ following Andrew’s unprecedented arrest

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be enduring a deeply challenging period, with fresh scrutiny surrounding their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, continuing to make headlines. As new developments emerge, attention has inevitably turned to how the royal sisters are coping behind closed doors.

For years, Andrew has faced intense scrutiny over his past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. That scrutiny ramped up again in January following the release of millions of files connected to Epstein and his crimes.

Among those files were images that appeared to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the ground. More recently, another photograph surfaced, seemingly showing Andrew with Peter Mandelson, both dressed in bathrobes, alongside Epstein. No date or location has been confirmed for the image.

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Andrew and Mandelson have both been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office as scrutiny intensifies over their past links to Epstein.

Beatrice and Eugenie may be going through a “personal crisis” (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal explained

Police arrested Andrew on February 19, which marked his 66th birthday. He was released under investigation just hours later, with authorities yet to disclose full details of the alleged misconduct being examined.

Following January’s Epstein file release, further claims emerged suggesting Andrew may have shared sensitive and confidential information with Epstein in 2010 while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Emails included in the files reportedly indicated that Andrew passed on official trade reports and investment details during that time. He held the trade envoy position from 2001 until 2011, a role bound by strict confidentiality regarding political and commercial matters.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Being named or pictured in the files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing.

Long-standing allegations against Andrew

This latest chapter is not the first time Andrew has been at the centre of controversy. He previously faced serious allegations of sexual assault.

The late Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

They’re probably going through a complete and utter personal crisis.

Andrew has always strongly denied these claims. Ms Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in 2021, which was settled out of court in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. The settlement was not an admission of liability or guilt.

Amid the fallout, Andrew lost his royal titles and honours and moved out of Royal Lodge in Windsor. He is now based on the Sandringham Estate.

Andrew has faced scrutiny over his past links to Epstein for years (Credit: Cover Images)

Beatrice and Eugenie remain silent amid pressure

While the spotlight remains firmly on their father, Beatrice and Eugenie have so far stayed quiet.

However, royal insiders suggest the sisters could be struggling privately as the situation continues to unfold.

Read more: Princess Beatrice seen with husband Edoardo amid worrying marriage claims: ‘He’s been pulling away’

Speaking on HELLO!‘s A Right Royal podcast, Matt Wilkinson, Royal Editor for The Sun, shared his view: “I’ve got sympathy for both Beatrice and Eugenie. I’d like to see them somehow rehabilitated and used properly in the royal family.

“I think the king wants them both to not pay for the sins of their parents. But I’m not sure there is mass public sympathy for them at the moment. They’re probably going through a complete and utter personal crisis.”

As the situation continues to develop, questions remain over what comes next not just for Andrew, but for Beatrice and Eugenie too, as they navigate the very public fallout surrounding their family.

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