Princess Beatrice seen with husband Edoardo amid worrying marriage claims: ‘He’s been pulling away’

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been spotted stepping out together in London, putting on a calm and composed front despite mounting speculation about their relationship.

The sighting comes at a particularly difficult time for the royal, with ongoing scrutiny surrounding her family adding to the pressure behind the scenes.

Rumours have been swirling about the pair’s relationship as Beatrice, 37, navigates a challenging period. Her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, have faced months of intense attention over their past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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In January, the US Department of Justice released millions of files relating to Epstein and his crimes. Both Andrew and Sarah were reportedly named in the files. They have denied any wrongdoing, and being named is not considered evidence of misconduct.

Meanwhile, in February, on his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Details of the allegations remain unclear. Following the Epstein file release, he also faced claims that he shared confidential information with Epstein in 2010 while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Edoardo and Beatrice were spotted out together recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Claims emerge about strain on Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo’s marriage

Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have remained silent on the controversy involving their parents. Both sisters were also reportedly referenced in past emails said to have been sent by their mother to Epstein.

As the situation continues to unfold, there has been growing pressure for them to address the issue publicly. Questions have also been raised about their royal titles, particularly following the loss of their parents’ honours.

Alongside this, reports have suggested the strain may be impacting Beatrice’s personal life. According to claims, the situation has taken a toll on her relationship with Edoardo.

Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.

“She really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths – that is why she was blind to her father’s behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo.”

The insider added: “She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.”

Another source also claimed that Edoardo is “really worried” that his in-laws could “affect his business”.

‘Things are great between them’

However, a friend of Beatrice and Edoardo has since told HELLO!: “The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children!

“They’ve both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids.”

They added: “Recent reports that things aren’t good between them are not true at all. Things are great between them and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!”

Representatives for Beatrice and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

Beatrice’s parents Sarah and Andrew have been embroiled in scandal in recent months (Credit: Cover Images)

Couple step out together as expert weighs in

Despite the headlines, Beatrice and Edoardo have recently been seen out together in London. The pair were photographed leaving Eel Sushi bar in Notting Hill, where they had reportedly attended a friend’s birthday lunch.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has since shared his view on the couple’s appearance amid the speculation.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino for Royal Insider, he said: “Her smile appears genuine, with her cheeks naturally lifted, suggesting warmth and sincerity. While her eyes carry a hint of tiredness, there’s still a softness to them that reflects calm.

“He stands with a composed, neutral expression and his presence feels steady and grounding. The way her smile is directed toward him as he approaches the car suggests a supportive and instinctive relationship.”

He added: “Together, their body language conveys a strong sense of unity. The photos reflect a relationship built on mutual support, where both seem to strengthen and uplift each other in an understated way.”

As rumours continue to circulate, their latest appearance appears to tell a more measured story, one of quiet support as they face ongoing public scrutiny together.

Read more: The royal firmly supporting Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid Andrew scandal ‘revealed’

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