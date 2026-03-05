Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ‘flees’ to luxury US haunt loved by A-listers amid royal drama

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is believed to have travelled to the United States for some time away amid the ongoing fallout surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

With intense scrutiny still surrounding the Royal Family, attention has turned to several relatives connected to the scandal. According to reports, Edoardo may have decided to step away from the spotlight for a short while.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ‘flees’ to favourite haunt of A-listers

Reports suggest that Edoardo has been spending time in Miami, where he has been enjoying the sunshine at a private yacht club.

He is said to have visited the Fisher Island Club, an exclusive destination known to attract celebrities and wealthy visitors. The location is particularly private, as it can only be reached by ferry or private yacht.

Edoardo has a property development company (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Edoardo also shared glimpses of the trip on Instagram. However, it remains unclear whether the visit was purely for leisure.

According to reports, the trip could also be connected to his property development company, Banda. In recent weeks he has reportedly been travelling frequently between the United Kingdom and the United States.

He is also believed to have recently visited Los Angeles.

Princess Beatrice ‘abandoned’ as Edoardo laps up the sun in US

Around twenty hours ago, at the time of writing, Edoardo posted a video to his Instagram story showing a view from an airplane window.

The clip captured a clear blue ocean far below the clouds, suggesting he was once again travelling.

Earlier last month he also spent time in Miami and Palm Beach. At that point he shared a series of photographs and a short video showing scenes from Florida.

In the caption he wrote: “Recap of our time in Miami and Palm Beach. Meeting inspiring people, visiting remarkable places, and discovering exceptional art and craftsmanship. A real pleasure to exchange ideas with peers across the industry at @palmbeachdesigndays. Thank you to everyone who welcomed us, and to all of you who followed the journey along the way.”

Edoardo has jetted to the US (Credit: POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Representatives for Princess Beatrice have been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, attention has also turned toward Princess Beatrice herself. Reports suggest her behaviour during the royal family’s Christmas gathering has been closely analysed.

Princess Beatrice’s ‘dislike’ for William and Kate ‘exposed’

Fresh claims have suggested that Princess Beatrice may be experiencing tension with her cousin Prince William and his wife Princess Kate.

Body language expert Judi James examined photos and footage from the royal family’s Christmas Day appearance. She suggested the princess’s expressions may have revealed some discomfort.

Discussing the images, she explained: “There is a type of smile known as a performed or applied rictus. That is a wide smile that appears effortful and not prompted by authentic pleasure. Often the wider the smile, the more negative the emotions being masked. Which could be why Beatrice’s smile here, as she waits for the Waleses to go first, hints at what could be awkwardness or dislike.”

Representatives for Princess Beatrice were contacted for comment when the claims first surfaced.

