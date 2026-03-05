‘Riled up’ Queen Camilla ‘convinced’ Kate Middleton is ‘trying to undermine King Charles’

Royal watchers have been left stunned by fresh claims emerging from palace insiders. According to recent reports, Queen Camilla is said to be deeply frustrated with Princess Kate.

The alleged tension comes as the Royal Family continues to deal with the fallout from the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal. As the situation unfolds, new claims suggest disagreements behind the scenes about how the monarchy should respond.



The ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly placed enormous pressure on the Royal Family. In response, Prince William and Princess Kate are believed to be eager to take a more active role in guiding the institution through the crisis.

However, reports suggest this approach has not gone down well with Queen Camilla. Some insiders claim she believes Kate is pushing too far and stepping into territory that should remain under King Charles’s authority.

Meanwhile, Prince William is said to be increasingly concerned about the long term consequences of the continuing headlines.

One insider claimed: “William is not in a good place. He’s deeply worried about the cumulative effect of the Epstein fallout, the questions about information being shared by email, and the constant drip of scandal. He genuinely fears it could topple the institution if it isn’t handled decisively. He sees it as his future on the line. It’s his monarchy one day, and he feels like he’s watching it being chipped away. He worries about long-term damage, public trust and the monarchy’s stability. He takes it personally, because he knows this will be his crown one day and he wants it intact.”

At the same time, Princess Kate is reportedly trying to remain calm while focusing on protecting the monarchy’s future.

Princess Kate’s plans for the monarchy

According to the same source, Kate believes urgent action is required.

“Kate believes speed and clarity are essential right now. There isn’t time for slow, traditional channels when the monarchy is under this level of scrutiny. She has taken on a more directive role than ever before, not just publicly, but also within their office, and decisions that would once have been filtered through layers of advisers are now being directed by her. Kate has become the backbone of the royal family. The King and Queen aren’t entirely thrilled that William and Kate have instructed their team to operate more independently. There’s a feeling the Wales household is carving out its own lane rather than waiting for alignment.”

Reports also suggest that tensions between Camilla and Kate have been building for some time.

While Queen Camilla is believed to be focused on maintaining King Charles’s authority, insiders claim the Princess of Wales feels the next generation must begin taking greater responsibility.

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate have ‘never got along’

Another insider alleged: “Camilla does not appreciate Kate inserting herself. They have never gotten along, but Camilla is being openly combative now and accusing Kate of making her and Charles look bad. Charles is under extraordinary strain, but he’s not weak-minded – he’s in charge and Kate acting like he needs her help riles Camilla to no end. She’s accusing Kate of building influence behind the scenes without including her. According to Camilla, meetings are happening that she isn’t even made aware of until afterwards, if at all, which of course has her feeling like Kate is purposely sidelining her. All Camilla cares about is protecting her current position, to her that’s what matters most. She’s convinced Kate is trying to undermine her and Charles.”

Despite the reported friction, Princess Kate is said to remain determined. Sources claim she believes the monarchy requires unity and decisive leadership during a difficult period.

At the same time, she is reportedly making an effort to remain cordial with Queen Camilla.

Whether the reported tensions will ease remains unclear. For now, observers continue to watch closely as the Royal Family navigates one of its most challenging periods in recent years.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.