Princess Eugenie to ‘join team Sussex’ in move that could leave William and Kate ‘out in the cold’

In the latest royal developments, Princess Eugenie is rumoured to be growing closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to new claims, this shift could even see her aligning professionally with the Sussexes.

Here is everything we know so far.

Team Sussex may have just got bigger (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie could ‘join team Sussex’ with Harry and Meghan

Just one day after reports suggested Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were snubbed from Royal Ascot, fresh claims have emerged. This time, they point to a potential career move that could bring Eugenie closer to Harry and Meghan.

As the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor situation continues to cast a shadow over royal life, Eugenie is said to be reassessing her future.

A source told Closer that Eugenie may be considering joining Team Sussex and working directly with Meghan. They alleged: “Eugenie is in crisis mode. All she wants to do right now is protect her children from this hideous situation. This does have her looking at her options and it’s no secret she’s still very close with Harry and Meghan, who have been trying to get her to work with them for ages. She’s always hesitated because she didn’t want to risk her position with the royals. But suddenly she’s now at risk through no fault of her own and it’s got her feeling very unmoored.”

If true, such a move could dramatically alter Eugenie’s standing within the Royal Family. In particular, it may strain her relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate, especially amid rumours that Meghan herself could be planning a return to the UK.

The impact on Princess Eugenie’s relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate

“So far William and Kate have been supportive. But it’s clear there are very real limits. If she does follow through and start working for Harry and Meghan it will likely spell the end of any relationship with William and Kate. Of course, that’s the last thing Eugenie wants. She’s always done her best to remain neutral. But she also wants to align herself with the people that are stepping up for her during this very difficult chapter and it doesn’t leave a great taste in Eugenie’s mouth to feel so easily expendable.”

Eugenie could be on the brink of a big change (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Notably, Meghan has previously spoken warmly about her friendship with Eugenie, suggesting that the bond between them is longstanding.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry. So, that was comfortable. We’re friends with them as a couple,” Meghan once explained.

Eugenie’s bond with Harry and Meghan

Furthermore, Meghan revealed in 2021 during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she, Harry, Eugenie and Jack enjoyed a Halloween night out together before their relationship became public in 2016.

“The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” she said.

Kate and William may have been left out in the cold (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl that Meghan could soon return to the UK, a development that is said to have unsettled Princess Kate.

At the same time, Harry reportedly believes that their “fresh faces” could help steady the monarchy during the ongoing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy.

Representatives for Princess Eugenie and the Sussexes have been contacted for comment.

